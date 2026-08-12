Browns coach Todd Monken apologizes for being 'emotionally hijacked' by offense's penalties during training camp

Cleveland Browns first-year head coach Todd Monken was so frustrated by his offense’s lack of discipline with pre-snap penalties that he whipped his radio and, after a brief talk, kicked his players off the field.

"Well, unfortunately we sent them back with their head coach being emotionally hijacked, which isn't a good thing," he said Tuesday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "And I told them this morning that can't happen. I should have just gone to a different cadence. Let's let us play out the drill. I was obviously frustrated. So again, we're never too old to learn, right? Keep processing, getting better. And so that's one thing we sent him home with."

On Monday, the Browns were closing out practice with two-minute drill scenarios. The first team, run by Shedeur Sanders, was plagued with pre-snap penalties. Monken booted the unit, turning things over to Deshaun Watson and the second-teamers. That group fared no better, allowing a sack, an illegal formation and a false start.

That set off Monken, a long-time assistant in his first time in the head-coaching chair, who whipped his radio toward a nearby wall. Given Monken’s focus on details during his first camp, the overflowing of frustration by consistent mental miscues is understandable. It’s one thing for players to make physical mistakes. It’s wholly another to deal with fixable mental mistakes. Those are under every player’s control.