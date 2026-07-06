Top 100 Players of 2026, No. 80: A.J. Brown drops 51 spots after final season with Eagles

2025 stats: 15 games | 78 rec | 1,003 rec yds | 12.9 ypr | 7 rec TD





Brown's final season in Philadelphia featured more noise off the field than on it, but that doesn't mean he wasn't still terrific between the lines. The new Patriots No. 1 WR was also the Eagles' top receiver in 2025, leading Philly in targets (121) and catches, while recording his third straight year with seven touchdown catches and his fourth in a row with more than 1,000 yards. This wasn't Brown's best campaign, hence his drop in the Top 100, but even through the struggles of '25, the physical wideout proved he's among the best in the game.





NFL Pro Insight for Brown: Brown gained 263 receiving yards and a touchdown on hitch routes this season, second in the NFL, trailing only George Pickens (275).