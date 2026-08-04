Matthew Stafford calls Rams' Monday practice 'as high-quality' as he's experienced in 18-year career

Coach Sean McVay liked what he saw from both sides of the ball as well.

"I thought there was especially some really good back-and-forth with the ones, some really good plays on both sides," McVay said,, "but that's what we're looking for is good quality play where you can really see guys playing through the cycle of the snap.

"I thought there were some great opportunities for some big plays down the field where our DBs played all the way through the echo of the whistle. (McDuffie and Watson) made some big breakups down the field, but guys made plays on both sides. It felt like it was a quality operation. Long, long way to go, but I thought we took a step in the right direction today."

The Rams made it to the NFC Championship Game last season on the strength of Stafford’s offense. However, the defense couldn’t hold up its end against Seattle. The offseason additions help bridge that gap and make L.A. a favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Even on a day without the NFL’s sack record holder -- who could return later this week -- a spirited practice transpired. Imagine what things could look like when Garrett gets on the field.