Terry McLaurin on Commanders WR room: 'Somebody's going to step up'

McLaurin finished third on the team in receptions last season with 38 after missing seven contests. Washington's top two receptions leaders, Deebo Samuel and Zach Ertz, are no longer rostered. No other wide receiver still on the team reached 20 catches. Brown, who had 20 receptions as a Jaguar in 2025, topped out at a single-season high of 30 catches during his first, four-year stint with the Commanders, while Jefferson collected just 29 receptions for 350 yards and a score last year for the Titans.

Suffice it to say, the Commanders must prioritize figuring out where the firepower is coming from during training camp.

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo could help in that regard. He joins Washington fresh off a career-best campaign in which he produced 560 yards and two TDs on 56 receptions. The rookie Williams is also one to watch.

Like Williams, McLaurin entered his 2019 rookie year with a wide-open WR depth chart. He rose to the occasion and led the team across the board with 58 receptions, 919 yards and seven scores in his first year.

Could Williams make a similar splash onto the scene?

It's all out in front of him, as it is for the collection of veteran Washington receivers looking for a breakthrough, and McLaurin believes quarterback Jayden Daniels has the perfect spread-it-out approach to allow everyone a chance to make a difference.