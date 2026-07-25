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Terry McLaurin on Commanders WR room: 'Somebody's going to step up'

Published: Jul 25, 2026 at 03:49 PM
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Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Commanders fans looked on in horror in 2025 as Washington's encore to a NFC Championship Game appearance the year prior went awry, resulting in a 5-12 season.

With training camps opening up, the Commanders have an opportunity to again reverse course, but some on the outside still have reservations -- especially regarding the club's pass-catching group.

Terry McLaurin, the standout among Washington wideouts, recently attempted to assuage those fears.

"I think each year you go into a season, there's question marks or, for fans, maybe concerns of what's this season going to look like? What's the team going to look like?" McLaurin told ESPN's John Keim. "And I think a lot of people tend to look at things on paper and try to make assessments or judgments, which I'm not necessarily saying is the wrong thing, it's human nature, but at the same time, I have a lot of confidence in the guys that we have in the room right now. Somebody's going to step up. Most of the guys are going to step up, and I think guys are going to be ready for their opportunities.

"We have guys who have played in the league, we have guys who have had success, we have guys who are just waiting for that opportunity to really show what they can do. As a leader, I'm just looking forward to help pushing the room, having them push me, as well, and I'm looking forward to see who steps up. Because somebody will."

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Behind McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler with 498 receptions for 6,961 yards and 41 touchdowns in 107 career starts, the wide receiver room is rounded out by Treylon Burks, third-round rookie Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane and two free-agent additions -- Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson.

McLaurin finished third on the team in receptions last season with 38 after missing seven contests. Washington's top two receptions leaders, Deebo Samuel and Zach Ertz, are no longer rostered. No other wide receiver still on the team reached 20 catches. Brown, who had 20 receptions as a Jaguar in 2025, topped out at a single-season high of 30 catches during his first, four-year stint with the Commanders, while Jefferson collected just 29 receptions for 350 yards and a score last year for the Titans.

Suffice it to say, the Commanders must prioritize figuring out where the firepower is coming from during training camp.

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo could help in that regard. He joins Washington fresh off a career-best campaign in which he produced 560 yards and two TDs on 56 receptions. The rookie Williams is also one to watch.

Like Williams, McLaurin entered his 2019 rookie year with a wide-open WR depth chart. He rose to the occasion and led the team across the board with 58 receptions, 919 yards and seven scores in his first year.

Could Williams make a similar splash onto the scene?

It's all out in front of him, as it is for the collection of veteran Washington receivers looking for a breakthrough, and McLaurin believes quarterback Jayden Daniels has the perfect spread-it-out approach to allow everyone a chance to make a difference.

"I had that opportunity my rookie year, and I think a lot of things that fans may not be able to see is the behind-the-scenes work, the day-to-day actions and habits of these guys," McLaurin said. "The thing about Jayden, he has a knack for being able to spread the ball around, give guys opportunities. I have the utmost confidence, and it's not just me, it's not just Jayden."

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