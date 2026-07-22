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Deebo Samuel: I still have 'at least three, four good years left'

Published: Jul 22, 2026 at 07:21 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

With training camps fast approaching, the time for veterans still lingering on the open market to grab a chair and join the game is at hand.

The wide receiver market still has some big-name options for teams looking to add a veteran presence: Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyreek Hill (when healthy), Deebo Samuel, and others.

Samuel has been the subject of some recent speculation, with former 49ers teammates George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk recently suggesting the wideout return to San Francisco.

In a recent video on his YouTube page, Samuel said that he's gearing up to play in 2026 and waiting for an opportunity.

"Going on Year 8 … [I] still feel like I got a lot, at least like three, four good years left," he said. "It's kind of been tough, not even going to lie to you. All the free agency stuff going on, waking up in the morning, looking at your phone, seeing if your agent hit you and was like, 'This team is interested,' or things along those lines. And it's been kind of like a roller coaster. [I've] been through a lot, not just ball. With me and how I play this game, it's just like, no matter what I'm going through, no matter what I'm doing, if I'm able to perform, I'm going to go out there and put it on the line for my team."

At his peak, Samuel was a matchup nightmare during his heyday in San Francisco. Kyle Shanahan used the wideout as a movable chess piece, lining him up across the formation and utilizing his rugged running style on handoffs and after the catch.

The Niners traded Samuel to Washington last offseason, where he led the club with 727 yards, 72 catches and five touchdowns. He might not fit every offense, but the 30-year-old Samuel still has a place in the league. The key will be finding a landing spot with a coach best able to utilize his dual-threat ability.

Samuel, who was questioned last offseason about being out of shape, said he's ready whenever the opportunity arises.

"Some people ask like, "Are you ready to hang it up?" And I'm like, nah, everything's got timing," he said. "So I promise you when the time come, it's going to come. And I'm overly prepared, overly ready for the moment. And whenever that right opportunity show up, we here first, man. I'm ready to rock out."

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