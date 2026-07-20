Top 100 Players of 2026, No. 60-59: Bo Nix rises, Brock Bowers falls after sophomore seasons

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.
2025 stats: 12 games | 64 rec | 680 rec yds | 10.6 ypr | 7 rec TD
After a historic rookie season, Bowers didn't quite hit those heights in a sophomore effort curtailed from the start by knee troubles. But the dynamic tight end still made a second consecutive Pro Bowl team and had breakout moments during a lost campaign for him and the Raiders. His standout showing came in his return from injury in Week 9, when he was targeted on more than a third of his 36 routes, hauling in 12 receptions for 127 yards and three scores in a narrow loss to playoff-bound Jacksonville. After a coaching and offensive overhaul, Las Vegas will hope for more of that from Bowers in Year 3 -- and potentially a third straight Top 100 ranking.
NFL Pro Insight for Bowers: Bowers has 176 receptions in 29 career games, the most by any tight end in NFL history over his first two career seasons.
2025 stats: 17 games | 63.4 pct | 3,931 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 25 pass TD | 11 INT | 356 rush yds | 5 TD | 4 fumbles
No quarterback attempted more passes in 2025 than Nix, who led Denver to the AFC's top seed and a second straight playoff berth in his second year in the pros. The gamer led the Broncos on a league-high seven game-winning drives last season and piloted them to a thrilling Divisional Round victory over Buffalo, throwing three TDs, including one in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Nix injured his ankle setting up Denver's game-winning field goal in overtime and missed the AFC title game. But before the setback, the former first-round pick did enough in his 18 games played to merit a second ranking within the top 65 in as many NFL seasons.
NFL Pro Insight for Nix: Nix completed a league-leading 77 passes to receivers running hitch routes in the 2025 regular season, totaling 772 yards (only QB over 700).