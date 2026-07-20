Top 100 Players of 2026, No. 60-59: Bo Nix rises, Brock Bowers falls after sophomore seasons

2025 stats: 12 games | 64 rec | 680 rec yds | 10.6 ypr | 7 rec TD





After a historic rookie season, Bowers didn't quite hit those heights in a sophomore effort curtailed from the start by knee troubles. But the dynamic tight end still made a second consecutive Pro Bowl team and had breakout moments during a lost campaign for him and the Raiders. His standout showing came in his return from injury in Week 9, when he was targeted on more than a third of his 36 routes, hauling in 12 receptions for 127 yards and three scores in a narrow loss to playoff-bound Jacksonville. After a coaching and offensive overhaul, Las Vegas will hope for more of that from Bowers in Year 3 -- and potentially a third straight Top 100 ranking.





NFL Pro Insight for Bowers: Bowers has 176 receptions in 29 career games, the most by any tight end in NFL history over his first two career seasons.