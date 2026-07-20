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Top 100 Players

Top 100 Players of 2026, No. 60-59: Bo Nix rises, Brock Bowers falls after sophomore seasons

Published: Jul 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM Updated: Jul 20, 2026 at 11:00 AM
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Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The "NFL Top 100" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X! Two players will be revealed at 10 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. daily Monday through Friday from June 22-Aug. 21, before one Top 10 player is unveiled each weekday beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Sept. 4.

60
36
Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders · TE

2025 stats: 12 games | 64 rec | 680 rec yds | 10.6 ypr | 7 rec TD


After a historic rookie season, Bowers didn't quite hit those heights in a sophomore effort curtailed from the start by knee troubles. But the dynamic tight end still made a second consecutive Pro Bowl team and had breakout moments during a lost campaign for him and the Raiders. His standout showing came in his return from injury in Week 9, when he was targeted on more than a third of his 36 routes, hauling in 12 receptions for 127 yards and three scores in a narrow loss to playoff-bound Jacksonville. After a coaching and offensive overhaul, Las Vegas will hope for more of that from Bowers in Year 3 -- and potentially a third straight Top 100 ranking.


NFL Pro Insight for Bowers: Bowers has 176 receptions in 29 career games, the most by any tight end in NFL history over his first two career seasons.

59
5
Bo Nix
Bo Nix
Denver Broncos · QB

2025 stats: 17 games | 63.4 pct | 3,931 pass yds | 6.4 ypa | 25 pass TD | 11 INT | 356 rush yds | 5 TD | 4 fumbles


No quarterback attempted more passes in 2025 than Nix, who led Denver to the AFC's top seed and a second straight playoff berth in his second year in the pros. The gamer led the Broncos on a league-high seven game-winning drives last season and piloted them to a thrilling Divisional Round victory over Buffalo, throwing three TDs, including one in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Nix injured his ankle setting up Denver's game-winning field goal in overtime and missed the AFC title game. But before the setback, the former first-round pick did enough in his 18 games played to merit a second ranking within the top 65 in as many NFL seasons.


NFL Pro Insight for Nix: Nix completed a league-leading 77 passes to receivers running hitch routes in the 2025 regular season, totaling 772 yards (only QB over 700).

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