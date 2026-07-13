Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs: There is no WR2 better than me

Stefon Diggs doesn't currently have a job but isn't lacking for confidence.

Ahead of training camps opening later this month, the free-agent receiver said last week on his YouTube channel that he believes he's the top WR2 in the NFL.

"My opinion, I can compete with anybody," Diggs said. "But take those [top wide receivers] as your 1s, right? You can't name a No. 2 better than me."

On the plus side, the 32-year-old isn't insisting he's an All-Pro WR1 at this stage of his career. He is underestimating some of the better No. 2s, like Tee Higgins, George Pickens, Davante Adams, Jameson Williams, etc.