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Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs: There is no WR2 better than me

Published: Jul 13, 2026 at 06:34 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Stefon Diggs doesn't currently have a job but isn't lacking for confidence.

Ahead of training camps opening later this month, the free-agent receiver said last week on his YouTube channel that he believes he's the top WR2 in the NFL.

"My opinion, I can compete with anybody," Diggs said. "But take those [top wide receivers] as your 1s, right? You can't name a No. 2 better than me."

On the plus side, the 32-year-old isn't insisting he's an All-Pro WR1 at this stage of his career. He is underestimating some of the better No. 2s, like Tee Higgins, George Pickens, Davante Adams, Jameson Williams, etc.

"There's not a No. 2 on a team -- let's presumably give people the credit and just say, 'OK, you want to take the No. 1 spot away,' " Diggs said. "Name your No. 2 receiver right now, and tell me how much he makes, and then my last question is: Is he better than me?"

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Diggs generated 1,013 yards, four touchdowns and 85 catches in 17 games with New England last season. The Pats moved on this offseason, trading for WR1 A.J. Brown and adding Romeo Doubs in free agency.

Bouncing back from a disappointing eight-game 2024 season in Houston, Diggs proved he can still play. His 0.16 EPA per route run was third-best among WRs last year, behind only Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, per Next Gen Stats (min. 200 routes). His 16.1 catches over expected were second (Nacua) and his 259 receiving yards over expected were fourth (Nacua, JSN, Pickens).

Diggs is one of several free agents still looking for work as we head to camp. The NFL helped clear a path to a job after determining the veteran will not receive any discipline after being found not guilty of assault charges.

Eventually, many veterans with Diggs' skill set will find homes before or early in the season, when injuries strike or youngsters prove unready.

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