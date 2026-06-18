Stefon Diggs to Commanders? Free-agent WR open to playing for hometown team: 'Not ruling it out'

Recent news that Stefon Diggs will not face punishment from the NFL following the not-guilty verdict on battery charges earlier this offseason opens the door for the veteran receiver to find a home before training camp.

One place where Diggs has been widely linked: the Washington Commanders.

Washington certainly has a need at receiver alongside Terry McLaurin. A Diggs signing would also bring the Maryland native home.

In a recent interview with FOX 5, Diggs was asked about the possibility of returning to the area where he grew up and attended college.

"I never realized how many fans [there] was back home until I was a free agent and people are like, 'Are you going to come back home?' Especially when they see me back [here]," Diggs said. "I've been living here for my whole life. I've been living here for 10 years. They was just like, 'Oh, we never see you.' I was like, man, y'all wasn't looking.