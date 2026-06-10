Brandon Aiyuk insults 49ers again: 'They mad cause they stupid' for paying '$50 million in eight months'

"First of all, here's what the San Francisco 49ers would like: they have his rights, he's not due any guaranteed money because he forfeited that by not showing up to his rehab," Rapoport said Monday on The Insiders. "So, they would like to trade him, probably to the Commanders, with his old friend Jayden Daniels and an organization that obviously knows him well, considering (Commanders general manager) Adam Peters was in San Francisco, and all that.

"What the Commanders would like to do is sign him without having to trade him. ... We're in a situation where nobody wants to move at all. They're all staring at each other. There's really no deadline to make a move at all. So, until and unless everyone gets tired of Brandon Aiyuk sending Instagram messages, this is going to be a storyline that takes us through the summer."

In the 2025 offseason it was reported the 49ers were open to trading him. During the season, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed optimism that Aiyuk could return to the playing field for the team around Week 6 of the '25 season, but that never materialized. In December, the team placed him on the reserve/left squad list and roughly a month later, San Francisco general manager John Lynch said it was "safe to say" Aiyuk would not play for the 49ers again.

San Francisco would have taken on $29.6 million in dead money for the upcoming season by trading Aiyuk before June 1. In a post-June 1 trade, the 49ers would only take on $8.3 million of dead money. Cutting Aiyuk, per Over the Cap, would save the team $6.3 million on the salary cap and bring about a $7.36 million dead money hit.

Aiyuk had an arrest warrant issued for him on June 3 by the Santa Clara County (California) District Attorney's Office for a misdemeanor traffic violation that was filed on Jan. 30. The warrant, issued for exhibition of speed, stems from another video Aiyuk posted in December when a clip showed him driving at speeds upward of 100 mph on Santa Clara roads, including near the 49ers' homefield of Levi's Stadium.

Aiyuk was picked No. 25 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the 49ers, and has produced 294 receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns in 69 games over parts of five seasons.

San Francisco is off this week, with Shanahan canceling mandatory minicamp after the team had perfect attendance at organized team activities last week.