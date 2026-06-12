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NFL Network: Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs won't receive discipline from NFL over assault case

Published: Jun 12, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The NFL will not hand down a punishment to free-agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was found not guilty of assault charges in May.

The league notified Diggs on Friday that it concluded its investigation and there is insufficient evidence to support a finding of a personal conduct policy violation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The four-time Pro Bower had been charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery stemming from an alleged dispute with his former personal chef. Diggs was found not guilty on May 5.

Despite the acquittal, the NFL could have penalized the wideout if they had found that he had violated the personal conduct policy. Friday's news closes the book on that possibility.

Diggs spent the 2025 season with the New England Patriots, generating 85 catches, 1,013 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Pats reach the Super Bowl. New England released the wideout earlier this offseason. Given the additions of A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs this offseason, a crowded WR room has little need to bring back a veteran like Diggs.

With a league penalty no longer in play, Diggs could find a new home during the league's summer break or perhaps during training camp.

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