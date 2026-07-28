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A.J. Brown has already learned '90 percent' of Patriots offense

Published: Jul 28, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Given the new offensive coordinators A.J. Brown has cycled through in his career, it should come as no surprise that he's picking up Josh McDaniels' scheme quickly.

On Monday, the new Patriots receiver told reporters he's already most of the way there in getting the offense down, the rest will just be building chemistry with Drake Maye.

"The offense is -- I'm in a good spot, a pretty good spot," Brown said, via Boston.com. "I want to say I'm like 90 percent and it's really about executing and getting on the same page with Drake each and every day."

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Brown noted that getting on the same page with his new QB requires "nonstop communication." Early in camp, things have ebbed and flowed. On the first day of practices, Brown dropped a pass, which led to a scolding from coach Mike Vrabel.

"First team meeting, he ripped me for not bringing in a catch," Brown said. "Early on as a rookie, I didn't really like that too much. Now I know it comes from a great place. He expects me to make that play, and so do I."

The Patriots acquired Brown from Philadelphia expecting him to provide a go-to difference maker on an offense that needed an infusion of big-play ability. So far, Brown has been the model citizen in Foxborough.

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