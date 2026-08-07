Arizona Cardinals QB Carson Beck shines in preseason debut

Carson Beck’s lengthy college career put him in many big games, so it should come as no surprise that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback looked like the best player on the field in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game against the Carolina Panthers. Arizona would wind up losing 33-30 on a last-second Panthers touchdown.

Beck went 15-of-19 for 188 yards and a touchdown on five non-kneel drives, leading the Cards to 17 second-quarter points, including a perfect back-shoulder fade for his touchdown toss. First-year coach Mike LaFleur wasn't surprised by Beck's play.

"It's going to be a broken record, the same thing that I keep seeing at practice where he just gets in and out of the huddle, and he doesn't make it too big. He just lives by the play," LaFleur said. "I was proud of the way he played, and it's a good first stepping stone for him."

In a game that included mostly borderline players who are battling to make the final 53-man rosters, Beck’s play stood out.

"It feels great to go in and succeed and execute within the offense," Beck said. "And, obviously, again, there's going to be things to fix. You got to go watch the tape and there's always so much room to improve, even just being a rookie, being a new guy and kind of getting my first taste of the league."