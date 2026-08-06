Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson 'can't wait to see' former Texans team in season opener

The purported BS stems from Gardner-Johnson's abbreviated run with Houston, which ended abruptly when the Texans cut him after three games last season.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said following CJGJ's release that it was his decision to part with the defensive back. ESPN reported back in January on a Week 3 incident (and touched on it again Thursday) that provided more context to the schism: Following a miscommunication in coverage, Gardner-Johnson allegedly responded to cornerback Kamari Lassiter with a "mimicking response" and had a near-fight with Derek Stingley Jr. after Stingley attempted to diffuse the situation.

Whether or not that was the specific straw that broke Toro's back, Houston parted ways with the well-known playmaker while staring at an 0-3 hole to start the season.

"They released me because I wasn't jelling with the team and I didn't fit well," Gardner-Johnson said. "Well, why the hell didn't the coach spoke up about it? ... After the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they decided I didn't fit well. We was already starting 0-3, so how can it possibly be on one person?"

While it might not have come down to one person, the Texans nonetheless rebounded. They lost just two games the rest of the way to make the playoffs and reach the AFC Divisional Round. But Garder-Johnson also got back on his feet, joining a Bears team that led the league in takeaways and made its own surprise run to the NFC Divisional Round.

He then caught on with the Bills during free agency, his fifth club in eight NFL seasons despite contributing 20 career interceptions and consistently playing a part on winning squads .

In June, Gardner-Johnson dismissed the negativity surrounding his nomadic ways, refuting the narrative that he's "a cancer in the locker room." He took a wide view of things, pointing out he'd helped the Eagles to two Super Bowl trips, separated by an NFC title game appearance with the Lions.

With Week 1 on the horizon, he's narrowed his focus to one of his former team's from last year.

Should he make any big plays against them as he's wont to do, Gardner-Johnson will ensure the Texans hear about that, too.