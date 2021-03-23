Bucky Brooks 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Jets pass on QBs in favor of Penei Sewell at No. 2

Published: Mar 23, 2021 at 07:30 AM
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

With the first wave of free agency in the rearview and the 2021 NFL Draft approaching quickly on the horizon, here is my second crack at projecting how the first round will play out.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence
Clemson · QB · Junior

It is the beginning of a new era in Duval, with Urban Meyer selecting Lawrence to be the franchise quarterback for the next decade-plus.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
Penei Sewell
Penei Sewell
Oregon · OT · Junior

If the Jets' new coaching staff believes Sam Darnold is fixable, New York could opt for an edge blocker to complete an O-line rebuild and enable the team to become immediately competitive under Robert Saleh.

Pick
3
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Marr Chase
LSU · WR · Junior

The signing of Will Fuller won't prevent the Dolphins from adding another perimeter playmaker to the mix.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson
BYU · QB · Junior

Matt Ryan﻿'s presence allows the Falcons to add a young quarterback without the pressure of putting him on the field in Year 1.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Rashawn Slater
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern · OT · Senior

Upgrading the offensive line is a top priority, with Joe Burrow looking like a potential star in the making.

Pick
6
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Justin Fields
Justin Fields
Ohio State · QB · Junior

Are the Eagles really ready to hand the keys of the franchise to Jalen Hurts﻿? If not, GM Howie Roseman shouldn't turn down the chance to add a talented quarterback with franchise potential to the roster.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Jaylen Waddle
Jaylen Waddle
Alabama · WR · Junior

The loss of Kenny Golladay makes finding a No. 1 receiver a top priority. Waddle is a game-breaker with the speed and explosiveness to create big plays in the passing game.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Trey Lance
Trey Lance
North Dakota State · QB · Sophomore (RS)

The FCS star could take over in 2022, after serving an apprenticeship under Teddy Bridgewater﻿.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Caleb Farley
Caleb Farley
Virginia Tech · CB · Junior (RS)

The additions of Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller won't stop the Broncos from adding a five-star cornerback to beef up a secondary that must defend a few high-powered WR corps within the division.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Alijah Vera-Tucker
Alijah Vera-Tucker
USC · OL · Junior (RS)

It might be wise for the Cowboys to find an insurance policy for the oft-injured Tyron Smith﻿.

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
Gregory Rousseau
Gregory Rousseau
Miami · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

Dave Gettleman can't turn down a chance to snag a pass rusher with Jason Pierre-Paul﻿-like traits.

Pick
12
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II
Alabama · CB · Junior

The likely departure of Richard Sherman could prompt John Lynch to prioritize finding a premier cover corner over draft weekend.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kyle Pitts
Kyle Pitts
Florida · TE · Junior

The ultra-athletic pass catcher would give Justin Herbert another weapon to target on the perimeter.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Kwity Paye
Kwity Paye
Michigan · Edge · Senior

The Vikings need to find a dominant edge rusher to pair with (or replace) Danielle Hunter and help Mike Zimmer generate more pressure at the point of attack.

Pick
15
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons
Penn State · LB · Junior

The explosive linebacker is arguably the best defender in the draft, offering a versatile game that makes him a perfect fit in Bill Belichick's scheme.

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Jaycee Horn
Jaycee Horn
South Carolina · CB · Junior

With Patrick Peterson now in Minnesota, the blitz-happy Cardinals need an athletic corner with man-to-man cover skills.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notre Dame · LB · Junior (RS)

The Raiders need an infusion of athleticism and playmaking ability on the second level. Owusu-Koramoah is a sideline-to-sideline defender with speed, instincts and big-hit ability.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Najee Harris
Najee Harris
Alabama · RB · Senior

The addition of a big-time running back with dynamic skills as a runner and receiver would enable the Dolphins to take some of the pressure off Tua Tagovailoa﻿. Harris is a Matt Forte﻿-like playmaker with big-play ability out of the backfield.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith
Alabama · WR · Senior

The silky-smooth pass catcher would complete a WR corps that already features speed and explosiveness with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel in place.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Christian Darrisaw
Christian Darrisaw
Virginia Tech · OT · Junior

The Bears haven't drafted an offensive tackle above the fifth round since 2011. Darrisaw is a plug-and-play prospect with all-star potential.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jaelan Phillips
Jaelan Phillips
Miami · Edge · Junior (RS)

The Colts must be able to generate pressure with a four-man rush to effectively run Matt Eberflus' version of Tampa 2. Phillips is a skilled technician with a non-stop motor and a polished game.﻿

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II
Northwestern · CB · Junior

After moving on from Adoree' Jackson﻿, the Titans could opt for a steady cover corner with a well-rounded set of skills.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne
Clemson · RB · Senior

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿The Jets' shift to a Shanahan offense could make Etienne the perfect fit as a one-cut runner with home run speed and acceleration.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Nick Bolton
Nick Bolton
Missouri · LB · Junior

The heat-seeking missile out of Missouri is the perfect partner for Devin Bush between the tackles.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevon Moehrig
Trevon Moehrig
TCU · S · Junior

Adding a ballhawk to a defense that struggled to generate turnovers in 2020 is a top priority for the Jaguars.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Joe Tryon
Joe Tryon
Washington · Edge · Junior (RS)

Adding a credible pass-rush threat opposite Myles Garrett would provide some needed pop to the Browns' young, athletic defense.

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Azeez Ojulari
Azeez Ojulari
Georgia · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

Replacing Matt Judon with an explosive pass riser possessing A-plus athleticism tops Eric DeCosta's to-do list.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Zaven Collins
Zaven Collins
Tulsa · LB · Junior (RS)

The ultra-versatile Collins would give the Saints a dynamic second-level defender with pass-rush skills.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jalen Mayfield
Jalen Mayfield
Michigan · OL · Sophomore (RS)

The Packers' lack of depth on the front line was exposed during the playoffs. Mayfield is a natural right tackle with the potential to play inside or outside at the next level.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Elijah Molden
Elijah Molden
Washington · DB · Senior

If the Bills want to add another Swiss Army Knife to the secondary, Molden could be the ideal pick as a hybrid safety/corner with a high football IQ and natural playmaking ability.

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Teven Jenkins
Teven Jenkins
Oklahoma State · OT · Senior (RS)

The recent releases of Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher make offensive tackle a top priority for the Chiefs. Jenkins is an athletic, big-bodied blocker with the length to stymie pass rushers off the edge.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mac Jones
Mac Jones
Alabama · QB · Junior (RS)

Tom Brady just signed an extension at age 43, but the Bucs could grab a successor to learn from the G.O.A.T. over the next few years.

