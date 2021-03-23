Bucky Brooks 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: Jets pass on QBs in favor of Penei Sewell at No. 2

With the first wave of free agency in the rearview and the 2021 NFL Draft approaching quickly on the horizon, here is my second crack at projecting how the first round will play out.
It is the beginning of a new era in Duval, with Urban Meyer selecting Lawrence to be the franchise quarterback for the next decade-plus.
If the Jets' new coaching staff believes Sam Darnold is fixable, New York could opt for an edge blocker to complete an O-line rebuild and enable the team to become immediately competitive under Robert Saleh.
The signing of Will Fuller won't prevent the Dolphins from adding another perimeter playmaker to the mix.
Matt Ryan's presence allows the Falcons to add a young quarterback without the pressure of putting him on the field in Year 1.
Upgrading the offensive line is a top priority, with Joe Burrow looking like a potential star in the making.
Are the Eagles really ready to hand the keys of the franchise to Jalen Hurts? If not, GM Howie Roseman shouldn't turn down the chance to add a talented quarterback with franchise potential to the roster.
The loss of Kenny Golladay makes finding a No. 1 receiver a top priority. Waddle is a game-breaker with the speed and explosiveness to create big plays in the passing game.
The FCS star could take over in 2022, after serving an apprenticeship under Teddy Bridgewater.
The additions of Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller won't stop the Broncos from adding a five-star cornerback to beef up a secondary that must defend a few high-powered WR corps within the division.
It might be wise for the Cowboys to find an insurance policy for the oft-injured Tyron Smith.
Dave Gettleman can't turn down a chance to snag a pass rusher with Jason Pierre-Paul-like traits.
The likely departure of Richard Sherman could prompt John Lynch to prioritize finding a premier cover corner over draft weekend.
The ultra-athletic pass catcher would give Justin Herbert another weapon to target on the perimeter.
The Vikings need to find a dominant edge rusher to pair with (or replace) Danielle Hunter and help Mike Zimmer generate more pressure at the point of attack.
The explosive linebacker is arguably the best defender in the draft, offering a versatile game that makes him a perfect fit in Bill Belichick's scheme.
With Patrick Peterson now in Minnesota, the blitz-happy Cardinals need an athletic corner with man-to-man cover skills.
The Raiders need an infusion of athleticism and playmaking ability on the second level. Owusu-Koramoah is a sideline-to-sideline defender with speed, instincts and big-hit ability.
The addition of a big-time running back with dynamic skills as a runner and receiver would enable the Dolphins to take some of the pressure off Tua Tagovailoa. Harris is a Matt Forte-like playmaker with big-play ability out of the backfield.
The silky-smooth pass catcher would complete a WR corps that already features speed and explosiveness with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel in place.
The Bears haven't drafted an offensive tackle above the fifth round since 2011. Darrisaw is a plug-and-play prospect with all-star potential.
The Colts must be able to generate pressure with a four-man rush to effectively run Matt Eberflus' version of Tampa 2. Phillips is a skilled technician with a non-stop motor and a polished game.
After moving on from Adoree' Jackson, the Titans could opt for a steady cover corner with a well-rounded set of skills.
The Jets' shift to a Shanahan offense could make Etienne the perfect fit as a one-cut runner with home run speed and acceleration.
The heat-seeking missile out of Missouri is the perfect partner for Devin Bush between the tackles.
Adding a ballhawk to a defense that struggled to generate turnovers in 2020 is a top priority for the Jaguars.
Adding a credible pass-rush threat opposite Myles Garrett would provide some needed pop to the Browns' young, athletic defense.
Replacing Matt Judon with an explosive pass riser possessing A-plus athleticism tops Eric DeCosta's to-do list.
The ultra-versatile Collins would give the Saints a dynamic second-level defender with pass-rush skills.
The Packers' lack of depth on the front line was exposed during the playoffs. Mayfield is a natural right tackle with the potential to play inside or outside at the next level.
If the Bills want to add another Swiss Army Knife to the secondary, Molden could be the ideal pick as a hybrid safety/corner with a high football IQ and natural playmaking ability.
The recent releases of Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher make offensive tackle a top priority for the Chiefs. Jenkins is an athletic, big-bodied blocker with the length to stymie pass rushers off the edge.
Tom Brady just signed an extension at age 43, but the Bucs could grab a successor to learn from the G.O.A.T. over the next few years.