2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Wednesday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

It's been a week since news broke that Deebo Samuel had requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, and it appears the field of potential landing spots for the wide receiver is still wide open, and could stay that way for a while.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday on NFL Now that people close to 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch don't believe that they want to trade Samuel, and ultimately will choose not to.

Lynch previously said Monday during a pre-draft press conference that he "can't ever imagine wanting to move on from Deebo," backing up the idea that the 49ers would want to try to exhaust all other options for reconciliation before sending Samuel away. In addition, the San Francisco philosophy has traditionally been to not let players dictate terms through trade demands, so it will be interesting to see whether this will be possible in this case.

If San Francisco wants to make a trade for Samuel, it would make the most sense to do so before or during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft to obtain a first-round pick. The Jets and the Lions have been discussed as teams that could be at the top of the list for a deal, but nothing has panned out yet. So whether the 49ers will go ahead with a move, or wait to see if they can fix things with Samuel, remains to be seen.