49ers QB Trey Lance underwent second surgery, expected to return for OTAs

Published: Dec 31, 2022 at 07:07 PM
Ian_Rapoport_Headshot_2022
Ian Rapoport

NFL Media Insider

The San Francisco 49ers' quarterback situation has become stable on the field, but off the field there was a hiccup.

Sources say that 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, who began the 2022 season as the starter, underwent a second surgery on his surgically repaired ankle on Friday. The procedure went well, sources informed of the situation say, and Lance is back on the road to recovery.

Lance was recently spotted back on crutches, and that's expected to continue for about two weeks. It doesn't appear that the second procedure will affect his ability to prepare for the 2023 season, sources say.

"San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent successful surgery on his right ankle yesterday," the 49ers confirmed in a statement on Saturday to NFL.com. "The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September.

"Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle.

"Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."

As has been the case since Dec. 11, Brock Purdy will start Sunday's game against the Raiders for the 49ers, carrying his perfect record with him. Despite losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot against the Dolphins, the 49ers haven't missed a beat.

Lance was declared out for the season in late September after he broke his fibula and tore his deltoid and syndesmotic ligaments which required surgery. Lance faced a 4-6 month recovery, which meant March at the latest.

As for Garoppolo, he is out of the walking boot but not fully walking yet, sources say. Understandably, he's a ways off from being able to play. Under the absolutely best case scenario -- and even this is unlikely -- he could serve as a backup in the NFC title game (Jan. 29) or Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12) if the 49ers make it.

Those decisions are weeks away under the best of circumstances.

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter @Rapsheet.

Related Content

news

Chargers activate Joey Bosa (groin) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers activated pass rusher Joey Bosa, who has been out since Week 3 due to a groin injury, ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.

news

NFLPA to create All-Pro team voted on by NFL players

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that the NFL Players Association is set to unveil the first ever "The Players' All-Pro" team on Jan. 11.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones fined for low hit on Bengals CB Eli Apple

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been fined $13,367 for his low hit on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the Pats' Week 16 loss on Saturday.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) downgraded to out vs. Falcons

Cardinals star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road tilt versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE