Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed deal was in team's 'best interest'

"Every team, every business, has to look and do what they think is in the best interest of their team," Haslam said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "We did what we thought was in the best interest of our team. We still feel that way. So, we're excited to, if you will, have the stuff behind us. This time last year, how many games is he going to play? Is he going to play? Is he not going to play? He's going to be there the whole season [now] and barring injury, heaven forbid, he's going to play all 17 games and hopefully more. That I think alone is a bigger leap to the organization, to Deshaun, to all of us."