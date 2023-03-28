Around the NFL

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed deal was in team's 'best interest'

Published: Mar 28, 2023 at 10:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last offseason, the Cleveland Browns handed Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $230 million contract to entice the quarterback to approve a trade from Houston.

It's a deal that fellow owners have openly balked at since it went down. It's also a deal that reportedly helped widen the chasm between Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens , ultimately leading to the quarterback's trade request.

Speaking to reporters Monday from the Annual League Meeting, owner Jimmy Haslam declined to address the Jackson situation, noting it would be "inappropriate to comment," but defended the Watson deal.

"Every team, every business, has to look and do what they think is in the best interest of their team," Haslam said, via the Akron Beacon Journal. "We did what we thought was in the best interest of our team. We still feel that way. So, we're excited to, if you will, have the stuff behind us. This time last year, how many games is he going to play? Is he going to play? Is he not going to play? He's going to be there the whole season [now] and barring injury, heaven forbid, he's going to play all 17 games and hopefully more. That I think alone is a bigger leap to the organization, to Deshaun, to all of us."

Related Links

Watson returned from his 11-game suspension to start the final six games for the Browns in 2022. After sitting out the entire 2021 campaign and missing the bulk of last season, Watson's play was uneven. He completed 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards with seven touchdown passes and five interceptions.

The Browns believe a full year in Kevin Stefanski's offense will lead to Watson returning to his Pro Bowl level. Along with the upgrades at receiver, including trading for Elijah Moore, Watson is in a better situation heading into Year 2. But Haslam stopped short of offering a playoff mandate.

"I don't want to say that, but I think that we have expectations to go to the playoffs," Haslam said. "But I'm not going to say if we don't make the playoffs, X, Y, Z happens because that'll be the headline tomorrow. OK? Listen, the AFC is tough. You all been around, our division is tough."

Related Content

news

Giants take pre-franchise tag offer for RB Saquon Barkley off table ahead of July deadline

After utilizing the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley to keep him off the open market, the Giants have until July 17 to agree on a solution to keep the former first-round pick in the Big Apple long-term.

news

Bengals' Zac Taylor expects Jonah Williams to move to right tackle despite trade request

The Bengals' signing of Orlando Brown to play left tackle caused incumbent Jonah Williams to request a trade. Despite the former first-round pick's desire to move out of town, coach Zac Taylor said he anticipates Williams just moving four positions down -- to right tackle.

news

Eagles GM Howie Roseman planning for QB Jalen Hurts' new deal to be done 'relatively soon'

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says quarterback Jalen Hurts' new deal with the team should be done "relatively soon."

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst doesn't view getting first-round pick as 'necessity' in Aaron Rodgers trade

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst does not believe receiving a first-round pick in a trade for Aaron Rodgers is a necessity, but he is still interested in getting a premier price back for a premier player.

news

Patriots' Robert Kraft eyes Jerod Mayo as 'strong candidate' to be Bill Belichick's 'heir apparent'

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft indicated he already knows who he'd prefer to replace coach Bill Belichick whenever the coach walks away from the NFL. The answer: one of Belichick's former players and current assistant coaches, Jerod Mayo.

news

Lions HC Dan Campbell praises QB Jared Goff, says team is 'capable' of winning division next season

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a pretty strong endorsement of his quarterback, Jared Goff while keeping the door ajar to someone else becoming the franchise QB of the future.

news

Mike McCarthy says 'no one felt good about' Ezekiel Elliott release, open to RB returning to Cowboys

The Cowboys cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott earlier this month, ending a seven-year relationship with the two-time NFL rushing champion. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said Monday moving on from Elliott was difficult.

news

Robert Saleh confident Jets, Packers will eventually 'figure something out' on Aaron Rodgers trade

As the Packers and Jets continue to work on an Aaron Rodgers trade, New York head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday that he's confident a deal will be struck.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

49ers GM John Lynch: Brock Purdy 'has earned the right' to take first snap in QB battle

49ers GM John Lynch talked about the quarterback situation in San Francisco on Monday, and Brock Purdy is at the top as of right now to be the leader in the locker room.

news

Bill Belichick: Patriots will 'play the best player' at quarterback, be competitive like 'the last 25 years'

As Patriots fans wonder what the next chapter of the franchise's history will look like, Bill Belichick offered up one big reason for hope. "The last 25 years," Belichick said on Monday at the AFC coaches breakfast from the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE