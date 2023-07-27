Around the NFL

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook to visit Jets this weekend

Published: Jul 27, 2023 at 09:02 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers' pay reduction could immediately come in handy.

Running back Dalvin Cook is flying to New York today for a visit with the Jets this weekend, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources informed of the situation.

Since Cook's release from Minnesota, the Jets have been one club rumored to be interested in the four-time Pro Bowl running back. It's a logical pairing, given that Gang Green's top back, Breece Hall, is coming off an ACL tear and on the physically unable to perform list, and the team's all in following the Rodgers trade.

Cook would give the Jets a workhorse runner and home-run threat to pair with Hall whenever he can return (and take pressure off the young player from rushing back).

News of the visit comes after Rodgers slashed roughly $35 million off his former contract, agreeing to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed deal. The contract put Rodgers' cap number at under $9 million, giving the Jets space to add weapons like Cook.

Rodgers re-doing his deal to aid the Jets likely came with the agreement (whether stated or unstated) that the club would use those assets to improve the team (and not just pocket the gift). Adding a playmaker like Cook to the offense would likely be the sort of move the four-time NFL MVP had in mind.

Cook averaged 4.7 yards per carry in six seasons in Minnesota. He owns the vision, power and speed to be a churner and big-play threat. He's also a legit weapon in the passing game.

Rodgers knows Cook well from their duels in the NFC North. Now we'll see if they team up in New Jersey.

