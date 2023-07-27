Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook to visit Jets this weekend

News of the visit comes after Rodgers slashed roughly $35 million off his former contract, agreeing to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed deal. The contract put Rodgers' cap number at under $9 million, giving the Jets space to add weapons like Cook.

Rodgers re-doing his deal to aid the Jets likely came with the agreement (whether stated or unstated) that the club would use those assets to improve the team (and not just pocket the gift). Adding a playmaker like Cook to the offense would likely be the sort of move the four-time NFL MVP had in mind.

Cook averaged 4.7 yards per carry in six seasons in Minnesota. He owns the vision, power and speed to be a churner and big-play threat. He's also a legit weapon in the passing game.