 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has goal for Year 2: 'I want 2,000 yards rushing'

Published: Feb 22, 2024 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has big plans for Year 2 after a roller-coaster rookie campaign.

The No. 8 overall pick finished with 976 yards rushing and 487 yards receiving, with eight total touchdowns. Entering his second season, the running back wants to more than double that rushing figure in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's offense.

"I want 2,000 yards rushing," Robinson told Sports Illustrated earlier this month. "I know those are big expectations, what we can do as an offense, with all the weapons, our O-line, with Zac being at the helm, it can be something special.

"I think it's going to be one of those special seasons that Atlanta's been waiting for us and all of us as players have been waiting for. So, let's get it."

Related Links

Assuming Zac Robinson runs a scheme similar to Sean McVay, Bijan certainly profiles as a player who should see his stats boosted. McVay was at his best when relying on one back to motor the offense. With that in mind, Zac Robinson should lean on the second-year RB who owns the game-breaking ability. The question is how the new OC will juggle Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and scat-back Avery Williams.

During his rookie season, Robinson flashed ridiculous playmaking ability. At times, he made grown men look foolish, particularly in space. But, like many first-year players, he struggled with consistency.

"Yeah, I had 1,400 yards, but for me, I have such high expectations, that's not a great season," Robinson said. "From the expectations people have from me, I could see them looking at that season like, 'That may be great somewhere else but that shouldn't be the standard for me.'"

Robinson generated six games with fewer than 50 yards on the ground and just two 100-yard rushing games in 2023, the last coming in Week 4. If he's to break past the 2,000-yard barrier, he'll need many, many more big games and a whole lot fewer of the average ones.

Related Content

news

New Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt on Mac Jones, QB situation: 'Right now, everything is on the table'

After quarterback Mac Jones' subpar 2023 season, his status as the starter for the New England Patriots in 2024 is in doubt. Speaking Wednesday, new Pats offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said that 'right now, everything is on the table' in regards to addressing the struggles at QB.
news

Bears QB Justin Fields amid trade rumors: 'I want to stay' in Chicago

Justin Fields has been the subject of trade rumors since the Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- they also hold the No. 9 overall selection -- but Fields recently said that he wants to stay in Chicago.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Ravens safety Geno Stone on free agency: 'I just want to be somewhere I'm appreciated'

Impending free agent Geno Stone calls Baltimore home, but he's looking to be "somewhere I'm appreciated" after career season with Ravens. 
news

Saints' Dennis Allen: New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak runs one of best schemes going in NFL right now  

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is banking on new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak revamping the offense to such a degree it gets the club back on track after missing the postseason the past two seasons under his helm.
news

Patriots 10-time Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater announces retirement

Matthew Slater, who won three Super Bowls and was a 10-time Pro Bowler, announced his retirement on Tuesday following 16 seasons. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL franchise tag window opens today; WR Tee Higgins, LB Josh Allen among candidates

Today marks the first day NFL clubs can place the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The window runs through March 5.
news

Raiders' Antonio Pierce motivated to 'run it back' against Chiefs: 'We've already given the recipe of how to do it'

The Kansas City Chiefs used the Las Vegas Raiders' locker room at Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl, adding a dash of red and yellow to the walls and celebrating a second straight Lombardi Trophy there. For head coach Antonio Pierce, it's fuel moving forward.
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot: Quarterback 'a top priority for us this offseason'

Terry Fontenot is gearing up for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and the official start of free agency. During an appearance on The NFL Report last week, the Atlanta Falcons general manager said the club will be keying in on the quarterback position for next season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.