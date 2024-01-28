Falcons hiring Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator

Once more, the Atlanta Falcons are plucking from the Sean McVay coaching tree.
The Falcons are hiring Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.
It's not a surprising turn of events, as Robinson heading to Atlanta was a move mentioned as a possibility as soon as Raheem Morris, the former Rams defensive coordinator, was hired to helm the Falcons. So, yet again, the Falcons have swooped in on McVay's staff to fortify theirs.
Though Morris replaced the fired Arthur Smith as head coach, it will be Robinson who replaces Smith as the guy helming the Falcons offense, one rife with talent on the offensive line and skill positions -- minus quarterback.
The 37-year-old Robinson was a seventh-round selection of the New England Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft who bounced around with multiple franchises, but never appeared in a game. He's more than made his mark in the coaching ranks and done so in quick fashion.
He began his coaching path as an individual quarterback instructor and also worked as an analyst for Pro Football Focus. In 2019, he joined the Rams as an assistant QB coach. He coached five seasons with the Rams, including the last two as the team's QBs coach and passing game coordinator. During his tenure, he worked with Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield, among others.
Now, Robinson will be tasked with helping to answer Atlanta's biggest quandary: identifying and bringing along a franchise QB. Perhaps that will be third-year pro Desmond Ridder, but it's unlikely. Whether the Falcons' franchise quarterback of the future is already on the roster, will be drafted or signed in free agency remains to be seen. But Atlanta has chosen Robinson as its new OC and the coach who will most directly work with said QB of the future.