Falcons hiring Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator

The 37-year-old Robinson was a seventh-round selection of the New England Patriots in the 2010 NFL Draft who bounced around with multiple franchises, but never appeared in a game. He's more than made his mark in the coaching ranks and done so in quick fashion.

He began his coaching path as an individual quarterback instructor and also worked as an analyst for Pro Football Focus. In 2019, he joined the Rams as an assistant QB coach. He coached five seasons with the Rams, including the last two as the team's QBs coach and passing game coordinator. During his tenure, he worked with Jared Goff, Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield, among others.