Miami Dolphins re-signing RB Raheem Mostert to two-year, $5.6 million contract

He also paired quite nicely with fellow former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson , who joined Mostert in Miami at the trade deadline last season and formed a dynamic rushing duo that accounted for 831 yards between Weeks 9 and 17.

Miami appeared to be headed toward dire straits at running back entering 2023, with Mostert, Wilson and Myles Gaskin all headed toward unrestricted free agency with the start of the new league year. Since then, the Dolphins have found a way to keep Mostert on a team-friendly deal, retained restricted free agent Salvon Ahmed, and still have some room to accommodate another piece or two at the position.