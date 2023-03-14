Miami Dolphins re-signing RB Raheem Mostert to two-year, $5.6 million contract

Raheem Mostert isn't ready to leave Miami.
The running back has agreed to a two-year, $5.6 million deal with the Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Mostert's new contract includes $2.2 million in guaranteed money, per Pelissero.
At 31 years old, Mostert wasn't in line to sign a long-term deal anywhere, but as his 2022 production proved to the Dolphins, Mostert still has the juice. The eight-year veteran enjoyed his best season since his breakout 2019 campaign, rushing 181 times for 891 yards (4.9 per carry) and three touchdowns while posting a career-high 31 receptions for 202 yards and two receiving scores.
He also paired quite nicely with fellow former 49ers running back Jeff Wilson, who joined Mostert in Miami at the trade deadline last season and formed a dynamic rushing duo that accounted for 831 yards between Weeks 9 and 17.
Miami appeared to be headed toward dire straits at running back entering 2023, with Mostert, Wilson and Myles Gaskin all headed toward unrestricted free agency with the start of the new league year. Since then, the Dolphins have found a way to keep Mostert on a team-friendly deal, retained restricted free agent Salvon Ahmed, and still have some room to accommodate another piece or two at the position.
With the running back market remaining stagnant (save for Mostert's deal), the Dolphins don't need to rush. They've already kept their most trusted runner.