Gargantuan OT prospect Daniel Faalele heavier than any NFL player at 384 pounds

Faalele, who pumped out 24 reps on that bench press, remains raw from a technical standpoint. No surprise there, considering he grew up in Melbourne and didn't start playing competitive football until 2017. But for such a large human being, Faalele possesses striking movement skills. After all, the Golden Gopher might've scored the BIGGEST big-guy touchdown ever in this past December's Guaranteed Rate Bowl, taking a handoff at the 5-yard line and barreling into the end zone for an internet-friendly score.

While Faalele isn't viewed in the same tier as top OT prospects like Evan Neal, Ickey Ekwonu and Charles Cross, he garners plenty of interest as a developmental prospect, especially given the recent success of Jordan Mailata. Another enormous Australian, Mailata was a rugby player before the Philadelphia Eagles took a chance on him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. Since then, he's emerged as the Eagles' starting left tackle, signing a four-year, $64 million extension last September.