Iowa State prospect Breece Hall: 'I'm the best running back in this draft'

Hall views himself as a three-down back who is capable of doing anything at the next level. He has a perfect opportunity to prove it this week in Indianapolis, but it won't come without a significant test: the 40-yard dash.

The book on Hall is that of a patient, powerful runner with excellent vision and an ability to make defenders miss at the first two levels of the defense. It sounds similar to the description of Le'Veon Bell, a premier running back in his prime who made massive contributions in both the running and passing games. The biggest question is whether Hall has the top-end speed to win the edge and hit an occasional home run, as Bell -- a player Hall said he likes to model his game after -- was known to do.

"I always say I'm slow to and fast through," Hall said, "so I feel like that's what makes me different from a lot of backs, just the fact that I'm really patient in the way that I run and I can control the game."