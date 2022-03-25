Matt Ryan makes Indianapolis Colts AFC contenders; five perfect scheme fits in NFL roster reconstruction

The buzz continues to build around Willis' outstanding athletic traits and arm talent. Measuring 6-foot-0 1/2, 225 pounds, he is built like a running back but tosses the rock like an MLB pitcher.





During his workout at Liberty on Tuesday, Willis dazzled scouts with his big arm as he made a series of "wow" throws that captivated the imagination of coaches looking for a quarterback with the potential to expand the playbook. He throws the ball at an outstanding pace, and his fastball has more than enough RPMs to cut through high-traffic areas. However, Willis will need to learn how to better change speeds and trajectories with his throws. He needs to become more of a surgeon than a butcher as a passer, and how well he refines this part of his game could determine whether he carves out a lengthy career as a QB1.





Overall, Willis has intriguing tools that could make him a star at the next level. Plus, he is an engaging person with great communication skills and leadership ability. He is raw and will need some time to develop in the NFL, but if he is able to put it all together on the field, the Liberty standout has the potential to emerge as the top QB from this year's class.