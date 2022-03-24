NFL trade grades: Assessing relocations of Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill

The Browns were hellbent on an upgrade at the most important position in sports.

Last week's franchise-altering swap for Watson furnishes Cleveland with one of the game's most electric superstars under center. The trade also raises a flock of questions about the organization's core values.

Initially eliminated from the chase for Watson, Cleveland made an eleventh-hour push for his services. A mountain of high draft picks pleased Houston, while new money -- in the form of a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million megadeal -- helped change Watson's mind when it came to the no-trade clause.

Trade talks for Watson kicked into high gear after a Harris County, Texas, grand jury determined on March 11 that there was not enough evidence to charge the 26-year-old quarterback with a crime following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits and remains under NFL investigation. Also, news broke on Thursday that a grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas, is considering evidence in a criminal complaint against Watson.

Cleveland fans might see plenty from recently acquired backup Jacoby Brissett if Watson is slapped with a ban under the umbrella of the league's personal-conduct policy. That's a risk the Browns are comfortable with, going so far as to structure Watson's contract -- his base salary for 2022 is just $1 million -- to protect him financially from a potential suspension. That's cynical stuff right there, but for Cleveland, this is all about winning football games. And that is how I've chosen to determine the grades in this file, including the Browns mark above: strictly from a football perspective.

For Browns fans who can stomach Watson's arrival, parting with three first-round picks (plus a third and two fourths) is simply the cost of doing business. Rams supporters aren't shedding tears over the draft capital shipped away for Matthew Stafford. Cleveland's front office viewed Baker Mayfield, their version of Jared Goff, as someone who would never be enough at the position. If Watson remains the same player he was before last year's exile, the Browns -- armed with a talented roster -- become legitimate Super Bowl contenders.