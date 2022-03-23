Falcons GM Fontenot on dead-money cap hit from Matt Ryan trade: 'We're taking it on the chin this year'

Trading quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis left a whopping $40.525 million in dead money on the Falcons' salary cap in 2022, higher than any cap figure for a QB playing with a team this season.

In all, the Falcons are eating a whopping $62.097 million in dead money on the salary cap this season between Ryan, Julio Jones ($15.5M), Dante Fowler ($4.667M) and Tyeler Davison ($1.213M).

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Wednesday the dead money is tough to swallow, but taking their lumps in 2022 frees up flexibility in the future.

"We're taking it on the chin this year," Fontenot said. "But taking it on the chin this year and how you look at where we are next year, it's significant. If not, if we don't do that, we could've restructured his contract or done something with his contract and kept him this year, and then we would still have to trade him after the season or if we keep him next year then you're still in a really tough salary cap situation. With this, you take it on the chin this year and it's our job to find value in free agency and to draft well and to put a good football team on the field this year, even with that dead cap. It's an obstacle, but we look at it as an opportunity, and that's our job. We're not making excuses about it. Us taking it on the chin right now, it makes a significant difference for us next year and the future."

The trade signals loud and clear that the Falcons are in full-on rebuild mode. Ryan was the last piece keeping Atlanta from bottoming out in previous seasons. Now, they'll look to the future, where they should have a boatload of cap space to fill holes in the coming years.

"These guys are excited about going out there and competing," Fontenot said. "Yes, it's a challenge with all the dead money this year, it's a challenge. But taking it all on this year, we're excited about what we're going to do this year because we're going to do the best we can and we're going to go out and compete, and then next year, it's significant when you look at where we are. ... We would never say (this is a rebuild) because it's just not fair. It's not fair to the players here. We've got 17 games next year, and we're going to go out and compete in every single one of them. ... That's why rebuild is not something that we ever want to say."

The Falcons will compete, beginning with Marcus Mariota as the bridge QB. The former first-round pick is experienced in Arthur Smith's offense from their time together in Tennessee. Mariota is the type of QB who can run an offense well enough to evaluate other positions while probably not rising to a level that would keep the Falcons from having a high draft pick.

The GM noted that the team expects to add to the QB room, possibly with a draft pick.