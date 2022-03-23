Around the NFL

Falcons GM Fontenot on dead-money cap hit from Matt Ryan trade: 'We're taking it on the chin this year'

Published: Mar 23, 2022 at 10:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Trading quarterback Matt Ryan to Indianapolis left a whopping $40.525 million in dead money on the Falcons' salary cap in 2022, higher than any cap figure for a QB playing with a team this season.

In all, the Falcons are eating a whopping $62.097 million in dead money on the salary cap this season between Ryan, Julio Jones ($15.5M), Dante Fowler ($4.667M) and Tyeler Davison ($1.213M).

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said Wednesday the dead money is tough to swallow, but taking their lumps in 2022 frees up flexibility in the future.

"We're taking it on the chin this year," Fontenot said. "But taking it on the chin this year and how you look at where we are next year, it's significant. If not, if we don't do that, we could've restructured his contract or done something with his contract and kept him this year, and then we would still have to trade him after the season or if we keep him next year then you're still in a really tough salary cap situation. With this, you take it on the chin this year and it's our job to find value in free agency and to draft well and to put a good football team on the field this year, even with that dead cap. It's an obstacle, but we look at it as an opportunity, and that's our job. We're not making excuses about it. Us taking it on the chin right now, it makes a significant difference for us next year and the future."

The trade signals loud and clear that the Falcons are in full-on rebuild mode. Ryan was the last piece keeping Atlanta from bottoming out in previous seasons. Now, they'll look to the future, where they should have a boatload of cap space to fill holes in the coming years.

"These guys are excited about going out there and competing," Fontenot said. "Yes, it's a challenge with all the dead money this year, it's a challenge. But taking it all on this year, we're excited about what we're going to do this year because we're going to do the best we can and we're going to go out and compete, and then next year, it's significant when you look at where we are. ... We would never say (this is a rebuild) because it's just not fair. It's not fair to the players here. We've got 17 games next year, and we're going to go out and compete in every single one of them. ... That's why rebuild is not something that we ever want to say."

The Falcons will compete, beginning with Marcus Mariota as the bridge QB. The former first-round pick is experienced in Arthur Smith's offense from their time together in Tennessee. Mariota is the type of QB who can run an offense well enough to evaluate other positions while probably not rising to a level that would keep the Falcons from having a high draft pick.

The GM noted that the team expects to add to the QB room, possibly with a draft pick.

"We're excited about Marcus Mariota," he said, "and we're going to continue to add to that room."

The trade of Ryan not only left a huge dead-money hole, the Falcons only recouped a third-round pick for the former NFL MVP. If Carson Wentz can go for double that, surely Atlanta could have gotten more. But Fontenot insisted the goal wasn't to maximize the trade haul but to send Ryan where he wanted to go after 14 years of service to the organization. That place was Indy.

"He's earned the right to be involved, and so he was," the GM said. "He was involved in this whole process. Arthur (Smith) was great communicating with him on a daily basis, and we allowed him to communicate with the team. It was more important for us to let Matt be involved in it and get Matt somewhere where he wanted to be as opposed to just trying to maximize the value. Again, so appreciative of him and who he is as a man. That decision was us looking at the long term and trying to do what's right for him and doing what's right for the team when you look at the impact that it will have on us next year and the situation we're going to be in next year at this point."

Trading Ryan came on the heels of the Falcons' talks to acquire Deshaun Watson﻿, who ultimately chose Cleveland. The Atlanta brass maintained it was considering trading Ryan even before Watson became a possibility.

"Whether we began to explore Deshaun or not, we were discussing trading Matt," Fontenot said. "We were discussing that, just looking at all the options and what was best for this team. So, we were already having those discussions."

In the end, the Falcons didn't end up trading for Watson but did ship out its longtime franchise QB for peanuts while incurring a massive cap hole. The rebuild is in full swing in ATL.

Related Content

news

NFL community reacts to blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade from Chiefs to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is heading from Kansas City to Miami in a trade that nets the Dolphins five draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder. Here's how the NFL world reacted to the league's latest deal.
news

Chiefs trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for multiple draft picks, including 2022 first-rounder

The Chiefs are trading ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ to the Dolphins for five draft picks including a 2022 first-rounder, NFL Network's Insider Ian Rapoport reports
news

Chiefs give WR Tyreek Hill's camp permission to seek trade after contract extension talks stall

Despite an offer that would make Tyreek Hill one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers, talks on a contract extension have stalled and the Chiefs have given Hill's agent permission to seek a trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to bring back QB Geno Smith

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll specifically mentioned bringing back QB Geno Smith when talking about the QB room after trading Russell Wilson.
news

Matt Ryan pens thank you to Atlanta: 'I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon'

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons before Monday's trade that shipped him to Indianapolis. The former NFL MVP wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta, praising the fans and noting that he expected to retire the Falcons QB.
news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson on facing Davante Adams, Raiders: 'They better be ready for us'

The AFC West's stockpiling of talent this offseason sets up two annual meetings between division newcomers ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and J.C. Jackson. The Chargers corner spoke confidently about that matchup with the Raiders during his introductory conference.
news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf. 
news

Rams working on extension with Aaron Donald, still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham

Rams general manager Les Snead is currently working on an extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald and also expressed ongoing interest in re-signing ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ when speaking with the media on Tuesday. 
news

Lifelong Raiders fan Davante Adams realizing dream by joining Las Vegas

Former Packers receiver Davante Adams was formally introduced as the newest member of the Raiders on Tuesday, and he knew just what to wear. Dressed in a black suit with a black shirt, the new star of the Silver and Black expressed delight when embracing his new environment, which includes a realization of a dream that can be traced back to elementary school.
news

Top free agent Terron Armstead signing five-year, $75M deal with Dolphins

Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead is signing a five-year, $75 million deal, plus incentives, with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

New Colts QB Matt Ryan hopes to follow paths of Brady, Stafford in pursuit of Super Bowl

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is hoping his move from the Falcons will pay off much like it has in the past for other big-name quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford as he looks "to catch that spark and go." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW