Projecting long-term contracts for 2022's franchise-tagged players

Age at start of 2022 season: 26

Experience: Four NFL seasons

Franchise tag salary: $10.931 million





The Cowboys' decision to trade Amari Cooper to Cleveland this offseason should make Schultz's presence even more important to Dak Prescott and the passing game. The tight end has been Prescott's security blanket over the last two seasons. On targets of less than 10 air yards, Schultz ranks highly in that span in catches (106, second) and receiving yards (939, third), and he's tied for third with seven TDs, per Next Gen Stats. Schultz is one of four tight ends with 140-plus receptions, 1,400-plus receiving yards and 10-plus receiving touchdowns over that span, and the backs of the others' jerseys bear names like Kelce, Waller and Andrews.





Schultz set career highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (808) and receiving TDs (eight) last season, finishing in the top six at the position in each category. Among NFL tight ends, only Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce ran more routes or had more catches than Schultz in 2021. In fact, it was the best tight end season in Cowboys history by any human being not named Jason Witten. The latter is the only Dallas tight end to have more receptions or yards in a season than Schultz did in '21.





The Cowboys have used the tag in each of the last five seasons, applying it to Demarcus Lawrence in 2018 and 2019 and Prescott in 2020 and 2021. Both players signed long-term extensions before having to play on a second franchise tag, but Schultz would not have been the same caliber of free agent as either of them. Prior to Blake Jarwin's ACL injury in the opening week of 2020, Schultz worked as the team's TE2 in what was mostly a blocking capacity, where he's shown to be capable in the run game and, when called upon, in pass protection. He thrived in an offense that was so loaded with playmakers that defenses couldn't focus on him. We have yet to see how Schultz's production will be affected by what will presumably be an increase in defensive attention. He should, however, see a chunk of the targets made available both by Cooper's departure and the recently re-signed Michael Gallup's recovery from an ACL injury.