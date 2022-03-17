Buccaneers, WR Chris Godwin agree to three-year, $60M deal

﻿Chris Godwin﻿ had the franchise tag applied for the second year in a row, but he won't be playing on it for a second straight season.

Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a three-year deal worth $60 million, with $40 million guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

A Pro Bowl receiver in 2019 prior to ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s arrival, Godwin was a focal point for the Bucs then and is a vital presence now.

Lost for the 2021 season after 14 games due to an ACL tear, the 26-year-old Godwin still produced 1,103 yards receiving, five touchdowns and a career-best 98 receptions.

When the Bucs tagged Godwin earlier this month, it was perceived that center ﻿Ryan Jensen﻿ and cornerback ﻿Carlton Davis﻿ would hit free agency and possibly leave Tampa Bay. Instead, Godwin's got an extension, Jensen re-signed just before free agency and Davis also re-signed. And, of course, Brady has unretired.

Things are presently working out for Tampa Bay, with Godwin's long-term signing also freeing up cap space, Rapoport noted.