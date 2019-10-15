Offensive player rankings, Week 7: Assessing two QB situations

It doesn't help that he's gone through four offensive coordinators in five years, from Jason Michael (2015) to Terry Robiskie (2016-17) to Matt LaFleur (2018) to current OC Arthur Smith. None of those coordinators ran an offensive system that accentuated Mariota's strengths. Mariota was often used in the West Coast offense or a variation of it, but he's a spread quarterback who thrives when he's able to use his legs. Instead of setting him loose as a runner, the Titans made a concerted effort to prevent the injury-prone Mariota from taking big hits by limiting him to no more than 64 rush attempts in a season. Jackson had 147 rush attempts in 2018 alone, a season in which he made just seven starts. I understand wanting to protect your quarterback, but Mariota needed to be in a system that was better tailored to him.