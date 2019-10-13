Titans bench Marcus Mariota for Ryan Tannehill

With the offense scoreless and a single-digit quarterback rating through two-plus lifeless quarters, Marcus Mariota was benched on Sunday in favor of Ryan Tannehill.

Trailing 13-0 against the Broncos, the Titans replaced Mariota in the third quarter after a woeful start that saw him complete just seven passes in 18 attempts with 63 yards, two interceptions and a frightful 9.5 rating to show for it.

In the fifth and final season of his rookie contract since he was drafted No. 2 overall in 2015, Mariota struggled the week prior in a loss to Buffalo, completing less than 60 percent of his passes with no touchdowns.

Sunday was on track to be Mariota's third game this season without a touchdown pass, though it saw him throw his first two interceptions of the season.

Tannehill, a former first-rounder for the Dolphins in 2012, came over to the Titans via offseason trade and looked good in the preseason. Coming on in relief, Tannehill is turning in his first significant playing time after a brief appearance in Week 1 during Tennessee's blowout win over the Browns.

Tannehill completed his first two passes upon entering the game, but the third-quarter drive ended with a Titans punt.

If this turns out to be a permanent switch obviously remains to be seen, but a struggling Mariota has been removed in favor of the new hope of a rekindled Tannehill.

