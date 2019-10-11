Week 6 bold predictions: Darnold beats Dallas; Watson outduels Mahomes

Throughout the 2019 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each weekend's games. Here are their thoughts on Week 6:
Sam Darnold's return sparks Gang Green to win over CowboysI'm going to start this week's bold predictions file off with a bang by saying the New York Jets beat the Dallas Cowboys to earn their first win of the season. The Jets' last-ranked offense is sparked by Sam Darnold's return, while the defense takes away Ezekiel Elliott and forces Dak Prescott to win with his arm. The performance gives Adam Gase his first victory as Jets head coach.
Christian McCaffrey enjoys another monster day while getting revenge on the Bucs' defenseIn Week 2, the Buccaneers' defense held Christian McCaffrey to just 37 rush yards and 53 scrimmage yards and stopped him from scoring a game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. This weekend, in the teams' second meeting of the season, McCaffrey gets revenge on Todd Bowles' unit by eclipsing 200 scrimmage yards for the second straight week.
Aaron Donald breaks out with multiple sacks, single-handedly outperforming the Niners' vaunted D-lineIt's notable that back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald has just one sack through five games. Don't get me wrong: He does a ton of things that aren't on the stat sheet, but the dude had 20.5 sacks a season ago. Donald finds his rhythm against the undefeated 49ers in a big division contest and records more sacks than the entire 49ers' defensive front combined.
Deshaun Watson, not Patrick Mahomes, has career day at ArrowheadThere will be plenty of offensive fireworks at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday when Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson take the field. According to NFL Research, Mahomes (112.4) and Watson (105.4) have the highest-combined career passer ratings (217.8) among opposing starting quarterbacks entering a matchup since 1970 (min. 20 games played for each QB). It's Watson who wins this epic battle by throwing for 500 yards and five touchdowns.
Eagles' run defense stalls Dalvin Cook, Vikes' run gameOne of the biggest storylines I'm watching this week is the Eagles' run defense vs. Dalvin Cook. Philly boasts the league's top-ranked run D, allowing a stingy 63 rush yards per game, while Minnesota's RB1 ranks second in rushing with 542 yards (108.4 rush yards per game). Only the Chicago Bears have held Cook under 110 rushing yards this season. The Eagles will be the second team to accomplish that feat, limiting Cook to 75 yards or less.