Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel: 'There's no real ceiling' on ways to involve Tyreek Hill

Published: Mar 27, 2022 at 11:11 PM
Adam Maya

Digital Content Editor

One of the things Mike McDaniel has learned in his brief time as a head coach is that several scenarios involving personnel will be floated to him. His initial response to hearing superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill could be acquired was one of disbelief.

"You don't know if it's true or too good to be true," McDaniel told NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe in an interview at the Annual League Meeting. "This one felt too good."

It felt even better for the Dolphins coach when general manager Chris Grier pulled off the shocking trade with the Chiefs for the six-time Pro Bowler last week. By then, McDaniel had already pulled up tape of Hill and came away "that much more convicted about what I already knew."

What everyone wants to know now is how he'll utilize arguably the fastest player in football. At his introductory conference, Hill conjured a comparison to Deebo Samuel﻿'s deployment with the 49ers. But McDaniel, one of the architects of that offense, wasn't about to divulge any details about Cheetah's possible role with the Dolphins.

"I do want to just give you the keys to the kingdom, but I'm not sure from a competitive advantage standpoint that would make much sense," McDaniel said. "I will say that with players of dynamic skill sets such as Tyreek -- which, if there are other players that have his combination of skill, that group is small -- there's no real ceiling on in terms of the ways that you can involve him. And there's certain things that I know that myself and the coaching staff haven't even thought of yet, that will come on our plate."

Hill has proven he can be effective in a variety of ways. He was the best kick returner in the league as a rookie, while also producing as a receiver and runner out of the backfield. Hill's return duties would diminish as he made major strides as a wideout, all while he continued taking the occasional handoff in Andy Reid's offense.

Through six seasons, Hill has made three All-Pro teams, scored 67 touchdowns, and averaged 13.8 yards per catch and 7.7 yards per carry. Last season, he hauled in a career-high 111 passes and provided one of the more memorable sequences in the closing minutes of the Chiefs' overtime win against the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

In Miami, he'll be paired with the electric Jaylen Waddle to form one of the fastest WR duos the game has ever seen. That speed, McDaniel acknowledged, changes the entire calculus between offense and defense.

"The game of football is pretty simple when it comes to defense," McDaniel explained. "The faster that you can expand the area with which they have to defend, whether you're handing the ball off or you're running pass concepts, the more space players have to make plays with or without the ball. The speed element, knowing that there's a finite amount of time that it can take for a play to develop, and maximizing the amount of space that the defense has to defend helps each player on the offense, and (it's) one of the reasons that that phrase, speed kills, does exist in the National Football League."

For the Dolphins, Hill can't hit the playing field fast enough.

