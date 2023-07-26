Around the NFL

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll unworried about rookie CB Devon Witherspoon's holdout: 'I can't imagine he won't be here soon'

Published: Jul 26, 2023 at 06:58 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

There's one 2023 NFL Draft first-round selection who remains unsigned, and he's also missing from training camp.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the No. 5 overall pick of the draft, was a no-show at Seattle Seahawks camp on Wednesday.

Head coach Pete Carroll, however, downplayed his rookie corner's holdout, which he believes will conclude quickly enough.

"He's not here today," Carroll told reporters Wednesday. "He knows everything he needs to know. I can't imagine he won't be here very soon."

The first of two Seahawks first-round selections in 2023 ahead of Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall, Witherspoon will likely start opposite fellow youngster Tariq Woolen in a cornerback pairing that has through-the-roof potential. Of course, until Witherspoon signs, that potential is on pause.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks officially signed second-round pick Zach Charbonnet, so Witherspoon's undone agreement remains the only box to check for the 'Hawks in terms of their rookie class. He's also not just the lone remaining first-rounder to sign, but Witherspoon is the last 2023 draft pick left to sign.

Noted for his toughness and ability to bring the wood, Witherspoon portends to a be a perfect fit for a Carroll-helmed defense. Obviously, Witherspoon has to sign his rookie deal first, but the usually sunny Carroll remains as such as it relates to his 22-year-old product out of Illinois.

"It's so clean that it'll be over, I can't imagine," Carroll said of the situation. "He knows what's going on right now. And we'll see what happens."

