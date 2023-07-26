Seahawks HC Pete Carroll unworried about rookie CB Devon Witherspoon's holdout: 'I can't imagine he won't be here soon'

The first of two Seahawks first-round selections in 2023 ahead of Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 20 overall, Witherspoon will likely start opposite fellow youngster Tariq Woolen in a cornerback pairing that has through-the-roof potential. Of course, until Witherspoon signs, that potential is on pause.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks officially signed second-round pick Zach Charbonnet, so Witherspoon's undone agreement remains the only box to check for the 'Hawks in terms of their rookie class. He's also not just the lone remaining first-rounder to sign, but Witherspoon is the last 2023 draft pick left to sign.

Noted for his toughness and ability to bring the wood, Witherspoon portends to a be a perfect fit for a Carroll-helmed defense. Obviously, Witherspoon has to sign his rookie deal first, but the usually sunny Carroll remains as such as it relates to his 22-year-old product out of Illinois.