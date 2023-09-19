NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- RB Bam Knight is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Knight's agent.
INJURIES
- S Minkah Fitzpatrick was released from the hospital Monday night after undergoing precautionary scans for what is believed to be a chest contusion, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per sources. Pelissero adds scans were negative and there’s optimism Fitzpatrick will be fine moving forward.