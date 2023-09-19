NFL will not discipline Browns QB Deshaun Watson for contact with official during loss to Steelers

"Officials are called upon to maintain order on the field, and sometimes while performing those duties, there is inadvertent contact between players and officials," the league said in a statement on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. "In this instance, in their judgment, the contact did not rise to the level of a foul."

Pelissero reported, however, that Watson could face a fine for the two facemask penalties he incurred on Monday night.

The incident was emblematic of an overall disappointing night for Watson against the Steelers.

Watson threw a pick-six in the first quarter and then was strip-sacked for the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Browns dropped to 1-1 on the season.