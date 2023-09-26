Nick Sirianni says Eagles 'not a final product yet' despite 3-0 start: 'It's a growth process'

The Eagles stalled at the 14-yard-line on the opening drive of the game, turning it over on downs. They made it to the 18-yard-line on the next drive before settling for a field goal. Philly went 1 of 5 in the red zone, and Jalen Hurts , playing through flu-like symptoms, tossed two interceptions and the passing game continues to ride an early roller coaster.

"It's a growth process. We're not a final product yet," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. "Everybody wants us to be a final product now, but it's a growth. You want to grow every day, so we're not going to be playing our best football until we get going into the season. We still [have] things to work on, and we still [have] growth to do. If you're truly in the mindset of getting better every day -- if you're truly in that mindset of getting better every day, which I know that we are on this team, you're going to continue to rise. You're going to keep getting better."