Around the NFL

Nick Sirianni says Eagles 'not a final product yet' despite 3-0 start: 'It's a growth process'

Published: Sep 26, 2023 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles steamrolled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-11 Monday night, gaining 472 total yards, including 201 rushing and racking up 27 first downs. Yet, there is something just a fraction off with the offense.

The Eagles stalled at the 14-yard-line on the opening drive of the game, turning it over on downs. They made it to the 18-yard-line on the next drive before settling for a field goal. Philly went 1 of 5 in the red zone, and Jalen Hurts, playing through flu-like symptoms, tossed two interceptions and the passing game continues to ride an early roller coaster.

It's a sign of a monster program that Philly can dismantle opponents despite not playing its best through three weeks.

"It's a growth process. We're not a final product yet," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. "Everybody wants us to be a final product now, but it's a growth. You want to grow every day, so we're not going to be playing our best football until we get going into the season. We still [have] things to work on, and we still [have] growth to do. If you're truly in the mindset of getting better every day -- if you're truly in that mindset of getting better every day, which I know that we are on this team, you're going to continue to rise. You're going to keep getting better."

Related Links

Good NFL teams spend the early part of a season finding out what that year's collection does best, then congeal down the stretch. The top-flight clubs collect wins along the way.

"Are we playing our best offensive football right now? No, and we shouldn't be yet, and it's a growth," Sirianni added. "All the teams are growing and no one's playing the best football that they should be playing right now. I've been pleased with where we are."

The Eagles are built to dominate the trenches. Each week, they've owned the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Rookie Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham and the rest of the D-Line destroyed the Bucs Monday night. Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata and others on the O-line controlled the contest, leading a ridiculous 15-play, 9:22 drive to close the game.

The ability to win with the "big uglies" has covered injury issues in the secondary and a passing attack that hasn't hit its stride yet.

"I think whether we win or lose, I don't think I'll ever be satisfied," Hurts said Monday. "That's always the mentality. So, there's an eagerness always -- win, lose, or draw -- to get better."

Philly is one of three 3-0 clubs to start the season. And there is room to get better. That should be a scary thought for the rest of the NFC.

Related Content

news

Rams coach Sean McVay on loss to Bengals: 'Just a lot of self-inflicted wounds' 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay says Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals had "a lot of self-inflicted wounds."
news

Jalen Carter, Eagles defense hold Buccaneers to 174 yards in Monday night win: 'This defense is awesome'

After Philadelphia's win over the Buccaneers, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter says "everybody plays their role and do what they got to do."
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on risking further injury Monday: 'There's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3'

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who strained his calf, was active for Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, Burrow talked about the risk of playing on an injury like that. "There is risk to go out there and potentially re-injure it, but there's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3," Burrow said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Eagles kicked off a Week 3 Monday night doubleheader with a defensive showcase, smothering the Buccaneers to improve to 3-0. Joe Burrow and the Bengals capped off the night with a win over the Rams. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) active vs. Rams on Monday night

Joe Burrow is active Monday night for the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup with the Los Angeles Rams despite his lingering calf issue.
news

Week 3 Monday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
news

Jets coach Robert Saleh backs Zach Wilson after Patriots loss: 'He's our unquestioned quarterback'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh QB Zach Wilson following the Jets' loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, saying the 23-year-old is the team's "unquestioned quarterback" going forward. 
news

Saints QB Derek Carr (shoulder) considered week to week, not yet ruled out vs. Buccaneers in Week 4

Saints coach Dennis Allen on Monday confirmed the AC joint sprain Derek Carr suffered in his throwing shoulder and deemed the quarterback as week to week while not yet ruling him out for Week 4. 
news

Broncos HC Sean Payton says no firings will occur following 50-point loss to Dolphins

The Denver Broncos were embarrassed in a 50-point loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. That loss, however, will not lead to immediate change within the organization, Sean Payton told reporters on Monday.
news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo in concussion protocol after loss to Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is in the NFL's concussion protocol after Monday night's loss to the Steelers, head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.