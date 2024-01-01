Vikings' Nick Mullens replaces Jaren Hall at QB versus Packers

The Minnesota Vikings are making yet another change at quarterback.

Nick Mullens has replaced rookie Jaren Hall to begin the second half on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Mullens started the previous two games but was benched after throwing a combined six interceptions in those contests.

Hall struggled to the tune of 5-of-10 passing for 67 yards, an interception and a woeful 32.1 QB rating in the opening half, which ended with the Vikings trailing, 23-3.

Minnesota had just five first downs in the first 30 minutes of play.