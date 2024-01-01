Vikings' Nick Mullens replaces Jaren Hall at QB versus Packers

The Minnesota Vikings are making yet another change at quarterback.
Nick Mullens has replaced rookie Jaren Hall to begin the second half on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.
Mullens started the previous two games but was benched after throwing a combined six interceptions in those contests.
Hall struggled to the tune of 5-of-10 passing for 67 yards, an interception and a woeful 32.1 QB rating in the opening half, which ended with the Vikings trailing, 23-3.
Minnesota had just five first downs in the first 30 minutes of play.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell, who's started Hall, Josh Dobbs and Mullens since Kirk Cousins was lost for the season to an injury, is hoping to ignite his offense and making another switch under center.