Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed on Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase's comments: 'Check the stats'

Playing through a shoulder injury, Chase generated 41 yards on three catches (seven targets) as the Cincinnati offense bogged down in the second half, including two three-and-outs that allowed the Chiefs to take the lead for good.

"We had some words. I went up to him after the game, told him 'good game'," Sneed said, via FOX4 KC. "But you know, check the stats."

Sneed aligned across from Chase on 21 of his 34 routes (61.8%), allowing two catches for 27 yards on three targets, per Next Gen Stats. Chase gained fewer receiving yards than expected (-6) for the first time in his five career games against K.C.

"We don't comment. We just play, man. We don't really talk. We don't engage with the back-and-forth. They do this every year," defensive tackle Chris Jones said of Chase's comments.