Around the NFL

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on what stands out about Chiefs secondary: 'Nothing'

Published: Dec 28, 2023 at 06:09 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have become one of the better non-division rivalries in the NFL.

This year's meeting might not carry quite as much weight as some of their recent heavyweight tilts, but Ja'Marr Chase made sure to add some sizzle to their Week 17 game.

When asked what stands out about the Chiefs' secondary, the Bengals wide receiver was crystal clear with his assessment: "If I'm being honest, nothing."

If Chase is concerned how his words might be taken by his opponents, he's not showing it.

"They could take it how they (want to take it). I don't care," he said. 

Asked about Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, who played his college ball in Cincinnati, Chase didn't exactly throw bouquets at the local player.

"I don't even know who that is," Chase said. "Is that No. 6? I don't know, man. Just a guy to me. He ain't Jessie Bates to me. You want me to go (into) comparisons? It's not the same. Just saying."

The one Chiefs DB Chase appeared to praise was cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, whom Chase called "the best player on their team." But Chase added that's because the other defensive backs aren't on Sneed's level.

"That's why they double everybody, because they can't do it one on one," Chase said.

And if that wasn't enough …

"(The Chiefs) know I'm good. They know how to play us," Chase said. "That's what it is, but it's not like they got a superstar on their defense."

Related Links

There's a chance Chase might not be able to play Sunday. He missed last week's loss to the Steelers while dealing with a separated shoulder and only returned to practice this week in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Chase, who has 93 catches for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns this season, is doing everything in his power to play Sunday, with the Bengals still mathematically in the playoff race. But he also knows he's not yet cleared and that he's only one player on a desperate team, facing a Chiefs club that has lost five of its past seven games and still has yet to clinch a playoff spot.

"At the end of the day, there's only so much that I can do myself," he said. "It's not like I'm Ironman. I can't throw the football to myself. It's a team sport at the end of the day."

In two regular-season games against the Chiefs, Chase has 18 catches (on 20 targets) for 363 yards and three TDs. He's also faced them twice in the playoffs, totaling 12 catches for 129 yards and one TD. The only time Chase and the Bengals have lost in those four meetings was the last time out, in last season's AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs went on to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Chase did everything he could to build Sunday's game up to the level of the previous four. He didn't seem concerned how it might motivate his opponent or how the Arrowhead Stadium crowd might greet him if he does play.

"I'm just adding fire to the fuel right now," Chase said. "They're gonna take this and run with it. Hope they put it in their locker. It's alright, though. As long as I'm mentally ready to play."

Related Content

news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) inactive Thursday night vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper will surprisingly be inactive for the Browns' Thursday night tilt against the visiting New York Jets due to a heel injury.
news

Week 17 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy hopes to apply lessons from four-INT game vs. Ravens

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy hopes to apply lessons learned from four-INT game versus the Ravens. "For me it's a great learning experience, in not buying into what's going on around and being said," Purdy said.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud clears concussion protocol, set to start Week 17 vs. Titans

 is out of concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's pivotal matchup against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Vikings bench Nick Mullens for rookie QB Jaren Hall ahead of must-win game vs. Packers

The Vikings are making yet another change under center entering Week 17. Rookie Jaren Hall will take the field as QB1 for Minnesota this Sunday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham on taking over for benched Russell Wilson: 'I've always had a lot of confidence'

Jarrett Stidham is now set to start the final two games of the regular season after the Broncos benched Russell Wilson. Stidham discussed his opportunity with the media on Wednesday.
news

Justin Jefferson stumps for Kirk Cousins' return in 2024 amid Vikings' QB troubles

The Vikings know where star wide receiver Justin Jefferson stands on the question of if Minnesota should re-sign Kirk Cousins this offseason. Jefferson shared his thoughts to the media on Wednesday.
news

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers one win from NFC South title: 'It's a great opportunity for us'

Baker Mayfield has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the precipice of a third straight NFC South title. With a win on Sunday over the New Orleans Saints, the Bucs would clinch the division and make their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 revealed 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday.