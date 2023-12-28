Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on what stands out about Chiefs secondary: 'Nothing'

There's a chance Chase might not be able to play Sunday. He missed last week's loss to the Steelers while dealing with a separated shoulder and only returned to practice this week in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Chase, who has 93 catches for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns this season, is doing everything in his power to play Sunday, with the Bengals still mathematically in the playoff race. But he also knows he's not yet cleared and that he's only one player on a desperate team, facing a Chiefs club that has lost five of its past seven games and still has yet to clinch a playoff spot.

"At the end of the day, there's only so much that I can do myself," he said. "It's not like I'm Ironman. I can't throw the football to myself. It's a team sport at the end of the day."

In two regular-season games against the Chiefs, Chase has 18 catches (on 20 targets) for 363 yards and three TDs. He's also faced them twice in the playoffs, totaling 12 catches for 129 yards and one TD. The only time Chase and the Bengals have lost in those four meetings was the last time out, in last season's AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs went on to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Chase did everything he could to build Sunday's game up to the level of the previous four. He didn't seem concerned how it might motivate his opponent or how the Arrowhead Stadium crowd might greet him if he does play.