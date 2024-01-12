Ravens designate TE Mark Andrews (ankle) to return from injured reserve

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh left the door cracked open in November for a possible return by star tight end Mark Andrews following an ankle injury. Andrews stuck his foot in on Friday.
The team announced that Andrews has been designated to return from injured reserve and the TE returned to practice today.
Andrews was injured on a tackle early in the first quarter of the Ravens' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. Initially, it appeared the three-time Pro Bowler would be lost for the entire campaign. However, Harbaugh noted in the following days that there was an "outside chance" that Andrews could return if Baltimore made a deep postseason run.
The No. 1 seeded Ravens, on a bye, could be poised for just such a run.
Opening the window on Friday gives Baltimore 21 days to activate him to the active roster or shut him down for the rest of the season. He can be activated at any time during that window.
Second-year tight end Isaiah Likely has played well in Andrews' absence -- 21 catches, 322 yards, 5 touchdowns since Week 12 -- but potentially getting the Pro Bowler back during the postseason would be big for Lamar Jackson and the offense that has continued to motor along without the security-blanket TE.