Ravens designate TE Mark Andrews (ankle) to return from injured reserve

Andrews was injured on a tackle early in the first quarter of the Ravens' win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. Initially, it appeared the three-time Pro Bowler would be lost for the entire campaign. However, Harbaugh noted in the following days that there was an "outside chance" that Andrews could return if Baltimore made a deep postseason run.

The No. 1 seeded Ravens, on a bye, could be poised for just such a run.

Opening the window on Friday gives Baltimore 21 days to activate him to the active roster or shut him down for the rest of the season. He can be activated at any time during that window.