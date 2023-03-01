Packers' Aaron Rodgers finishes retreat, addresses future: 'I don't want to drag anybody around'

Following a year in which Rodgers missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018 while posting his lowest-ever passing yardage (3,695) in a full season and second-most interceptions (12), he's been taking the necessary time to contemplate where he sees himself moving forward.

If that turns out to be back in Green Bay, the Packers will run things back with Rodgers as the Week 1 starter for a 16th straight year, seeking a return to form as his surrounding cast of skill players continues developing.

If Rodgers prefers a trade to another contending team or to seek growth away from football, the Packers will move forward with Jordan Love, who's also on the clock with a May 1 deadline for the club to exercise his fifth-year option.

All options are on the table, and it's allowed rumors to swirl around Rodgers since the clock struck midnight on his season.

"I just needed to get the opportunity to reset," Rodgers said. "As it got closer and closer, obviously there was a lot of other questions about my future that have been on the mind and have been contemplated. I knew it would be a good opportunity to kind of sit with those things. But that wasn't the main reason I was doing it. It was, how often do we unplug? How often do we even set our phones down for a little bit, read a book instead of watch TV, you know? Meditate instead of listen to music. Whatever it might be that allows us to kind of disconnect from technology and the world and give ourselves the gift of rest.

"I spent parts of a couple of the days imagining what it would be like to retire, and then imagining what it would be like to continue to play."