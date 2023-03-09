AFC free agency needs: Las Vegas Raiders among teams with major quarterback questions

Needs: QB, WR, DL

Cap space: -$8,356,018





General manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh have opted to place the non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson, leaving uncertainty about the quarterback's future in Baltimore. An agreement on contract guarantees continue to stand in the way of a long-term deal, and now, under the non-exclusive designation, Jackson can freely negotiate with other teams. The market for Jackson will be the catalyst for whether DeCosta and Co. opt to bring back the 2019 Most Valuable Player or whether they inherit two first-round picks for his rights. The problem is only magnified by backup Tyler Huntley's expiring contract and having only two picks in the top 100 of next month's draft.





Finding stability at wide receiver is also a top priority. Last season, Ravens receivers aligned wide totaled just five receiving touchdowns and accumulated 1,807 air yards on targets, both bottom-five marks league-wide, per Next Gen Stats. On the defensive side of the ball, adding youth along the defensive front is of the utmost importance with veterans Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul set to hit free agency, Calais Campbell as a possible trade/restructure candidate, and 30-year-old Michael Pierce limited to three games in 2022. No defensive lineman played more than 60 percent of defensive snaps last season.