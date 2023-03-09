QB Jimmy Garoppolo likely to draw interest from Panthers, Raiders, Texans

With Las Vegas, Garoppolo has past history with Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels was the New England Patriots offensive coordinator for each of Jimmy G's three seasons with the Pats from 2014-2016.

Garoppolo also has ties to the Texans, with former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans having taken the reins as Houston's head coach and Bobby Slowik, a Niners assistant since 2017, having been hired as the team's offensive coordinator.

Slowik didn't hide his interest in Garoppolo when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"We have a process we go through," Slowik said, via team transcript, when asked if he had interest in Garoppolo. "Jimmy is obviously part of that process. He's going to be a free agent. We grind through that as a coaching staff. We grind through that in the personnel department. We have conversations. I've had conversations with [general manager] Nick [Caserio]. He has conversations with DeMeco [Ryans]. Then, Nick and DeMeco put their heads together and lay out a plan of what we want to do going forward and we'll see where that takes us."

With Frank Reich taking over as head coach in Carolina, another new quarterback is likely for the Panthers. If the Panthers are to spend a first-rounder on a QB for the first time since selecting Cam Newton in 2011, Garoppolo would conceivably be a solid choice as a stop-gap.

Though Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson's futures remain uncertain with their current clubs, Garoppolo is the top free-agent QB. Ranked 22nd in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 NFL free agents, Garoppolo will be one of the biggest QB dominoes to fall this offseason following Derek Carr's signing with the New Orleans Saints.