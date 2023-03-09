2023 NFL Draft: NFL awards 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams

The NFL announced on Thursday it has awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams for the 2023 NFL Draft.
A pair of NFC West teams led the way, with the 49ers receiving a league-high seven selections and the Rams netting four. The 37 compensatory picks include five special selections that were awarded at the end of the third round to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club. Three of those picks were awarded to San Francisco. The special compensatory picks were instituted as an amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement in an effort to promote equal employment opportunities within NFL teams.
As for the compensatory picks awarded that were not based on coaching or executive hires, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks, per the league. The compensatory picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.
Here is the full list of compensatory picks awarded to teams ahead of this year's draft (special compensatory picks denoted by an asterisk). The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.
ROUND 3
96) Arizona Cardinals
97) Washington Commanders
98) Cleveland Browns*
99) San Francisco 49ers*
100) Kansas City Chiefs*
101) San Francisco 49ers*
102) San Francisco 49ers*
ROUND 4
135) New England Patriots
ROUND 5
167) Los Angeles Rams
168) Arizona Cardinals
169) Dallas Cowboys
170) Green Bay Packers
171) Los Angeles Rams
172) New York Giants
173) San Francisco 49ers
174) Las Vegas Raiders
175) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
176) Dallas Cowboys
177) Los Angeles Rams
ROUND 6
210) New England Patriots
211) Minnesota Vikings
212) Dallas Cowboys
213) Arizona Cardinals
214) Las Vegas Raiders
215) Washington Commanders
216) San Francisco 49ers
217) Kansas City Chiefs
ROUND 7
250) Kansas City Chiefs
251) Los Angeles Rams
252) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
253) San Francisco 49ers
254) New York Giants
255) San Francisco 49ers
256) Green Bay Packers
257) New Orleans Saints
258) Chicago Bears
259) Houston Texans