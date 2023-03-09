2023 NFL Draft: NFL awards 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams

A pair of NFC West teams led the way, with the 49ers receiving a league-high seven selections and the Rams netting four. The 37 compensatory picks include five special selections that were awarded at the end of the third round to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club. Three of those picks were awarded to San Francisco. The special compensatory picks were instituted as an amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement in an effort to promote equal employment opportunities within NFL teams.