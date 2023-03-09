2023 NFL Draft

2023 NFL Draft: NFL awards 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams

Published: Mar 09, 2023 at 05:21 PM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

The NFL announced on Thursday it has awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams for the 2023 NFL Draft.

A pair of NFC West teams led the way, with the 49ers receiving a league-high seven selections and the Rams netting four. The 37 compensatory picks include five special selections that were awarded at the end of the third round to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or primary football executive by another club. Three of those picks were awarded to San Francisco. The special compensatory picks were instituted as an amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement in an effort to promote equal employment opportunities within NFL teams.

Related Links

As for the compensatory picks awarded that were not based on coaching or executive hires, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks, per the league. The compensatory picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors.

Here is the full list of compensatory picks awarded to teams ahead of this year's draft (special compensatory picks denoted by an asterisk). The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

ROUND 3

96) Arizona Cardinals

97) Washington Commanders

98) Cleveland Browns*

99) San Francisco 49ers*

100) Kansas City Chiefs*

101) San Francisco 49ers*

102) San Francisco 49ers*

ROUND 4

135) New England Patriots

ROUND 5

167) Los Angeles Rams

168) Arizona Cardinals

169) Dallas Cowboys

170) Green Bay Packers

171) Los Angeles Rams

172) New York Giants

173) San Francisco 49ers

174) Las Vegas Raiders

175) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

176) Dallas Cowboys

177) Los Angeles Rams

ROUND 6

210) New England Patriots

211) Minnesota Vikings

212) Dallas Cowboys

213) Arizona Cardinals

214) Las Vegas Raiders

215) Washington Commanders

216) San Francisco 49ers

217) Kansas City Chiefs

ROUND 7

250) Kansas City Chiefs

251) Los Angeles Rams

252) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

253) San Francisco 49ers

254) New York Giants

255) San Francisco 49ers

256) Green Bay Packers

257) New Orleans Saints

258) Chicago Bears

259) Houston Texans

Follow Dan Parr on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL offseason: My ranking of the top nine quarterbacks available via free agency, draft or trade

A number of potentially transformative quarterbacks are available via free agency, draft or trade. How do guys like Lamar Jackson, Bryce Young and Aaron Rodgers stack up against each other? Adam Schein ranks the top nine QBs worth pursuing this offseason.

news

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings 3.0

Four quarterbacks move up the board in Daniel Jeremiah's post-combine prospect rankings, with one passer climbing to the top spot. Check out the full rundown, 1-50.

news

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 2.1: Raiders go up for C.J. Stroud; Colts select Anthony Richardson

In his second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein has four quarterbacks coming off the board within the first nine picks. Which team trades up for C.J. Stroud? Who pounces on combine star Anthony Richardson?

news

Lance Zierlein 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Ravens trade Lamar Jackson to Falcons, draft QB Will Levis

In his second mock of the 2023 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein has four quarterbacks coming off the board within the first eight picks, with Will Levis replacing a former MVP as part of a blockbuster trade.

news

2023 All-Combine Team, Defense: Edge Nolan Smith, CB Christian Gonzalez dazzle at Lucas Oil Stadium

Nick Shook unveils his annual All-Combine Team, shining a spotlight on the prospects who dazzled in Indianapolis. See which defenders made this year's squad.

news

2023 All-Combine Team, Offense: QB C.J. Stroud, TE Darnell Washington impress in Indianapolis

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects turned heads at Lucas Oil Stadium? Nick Shook unveils his annual All-Combine Team, spotlighting the top performers at each position in Indianapolis.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Pro day schedule

In between the NFL Scouting Combine and the 2023 NFL Draft, coaches and scouts turn their attention to pro day workouts. Here's a running list of the confirmed college pro days thus far.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 4: Jahmyr Gibbs, Broderick Jones impress

Which running backs and offensive linemen helped themselves on the final day of workouts at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine? Who took a step in the wrong direction? Chad Reuter provides a stock report from Indianapolis.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Texas RB Bijan Robinson runs 4.46-second 40-yard dash

Texas running back Bijan Robinson made his case for a selection early in Round 1 on Sunday, running a 4.46 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

DJ Turner II's 4.26-second 40-yard dash fastest of 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

With the final on-field workouts of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in the books, Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II has secured the title of fastest prospect at this year's event.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine stock up/stock down, Day 3: Anthony Richardson takes flight

Who is on the rise and who's moving in reverse after the third day of workouts at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine? Chad Reuter provides a stock report from Indianapolis.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE