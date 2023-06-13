Around the NFL

Lions LB coach says first-rounder Jack Campbell no lock to start in rookie season

Published: Jun 13, 2023 at 08:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions drafted Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell No. 18 overall, viewing him as a ready-to-play rookie who could immediately bolster the middle of the defense.

Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard noted Monday as the club wraps up offseason workouts that the assumption Campbell will walk into the Week 1 starting gig is wrong-headed.

"It's proven here," Sheppard said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I know it's like the right thing to say, but it is proven. We are going to play the best players. We do not care what that looks like, and when that starts top down, it's easy for me to walk into my linebacker room after we take a guy Pick 18, because in probably 20 other rooms, that player's starting, and there's nothing you can do about it as a position coach.

Related Links

"Well, that's not the case here. If Jack isn't the top two or three, Jack will continue to go through the process of rookie development until he's hit that mark."

Sheppard cited Malcolm Rodriguez, last year's sixth-round pick, earning the starting gig during training camp and preseason last year as proof the best players will play.

With Rodriguez nursing a leg injury through OTAs, veterans Alex Anzalone and Derrick Barnes have been getting the starting reps. Sheppard said the best two linebackers would earn the reps when the season commences.

"Whoever those two guys are, if that's Derrick and (Jalen Reeves-Maybin), if that's Anzo and Malcolm. Whatever that looks like, no one can sit here and honestly tell me 365 days ago that you all thought, or myself thought, Malcolm would take the opening snaps," Sheppard said. "So that's why it's hard for me to speak on what it might be, what it will be. We haven't even put pads on yet and the position I coach, it all starts there."

Let's cut through the headline here: It's the middle of June. Whether or not Campbell will start isn't close to being decided.

It's old hat for coaches to soft-pedal expectations for rookies early in the process. We'll get a better idea of where Campbell truly stands once we get deeper into training camp.

The Lions turned heads with their first-round picks, including taking Campbell when no other off-ball linebacker went in the first two rounds. But the thought process from the front office was transparent: Snag players who could immediately aid a roster on an upward swing. Campbell will have his shot to prove he deserves a starting spot once the hitting commences in training camp and the Lions face foes in the preseason.

Ahead of that, it's all just offseason noise.

Related Content

news

Bengals' Jonah Williams backing off trade request, 'stoked' ahead of RT move: 'I'm going to crush it'

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams has backed off his trade request and is now excited about his move to the right side of the line.

news

Eagles' Darius Slay details 'cordial' Matt Patricia reunion: 'It's another day at the office'

When the Philadelphia Eagles added Matt Patricia to their coaching staff, one of the first questions was what cornerback Darius Slay thought about the move. Asked Monday about the relationship, Slay said things have been "cordial."

news

Patriots rookie Malik Cunningham trying to follow Julian Edelman path from QB to WR

Malik Cunningham is attempting to replicate Julian Edelman's transition from QB to WR with the New England Patriots. The former Louisville quarterback signed with the Pats as an undrafted free agent this offseason and has reportedly impressed coaches with his early-stage development as a wideout.

news

NFL community reacts to Denver Nuggets winning NBA Finals

For the first time in franchise history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions. The Nuggets received congratulations from their Mile High neighbors, the Denver Broncos, after their dominant and historic run, along with other members of the NFL community.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan tabs 'slow, right decisions' as 'Kirk Cousins'

Speaking recently at the Von Miller Pass Rush Summit to a band of fellow pass rushers, Saints DE Cameron Jordan commended quick action on the field over slow and cautionary thinking. In doing so, he quipped about Vikings QB Kirk Cousins' decision-making quickness or lack thereof.

news

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown aims 'to prove that I can be the guy' in 2023

With DeAndre Hopkins gone, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown would seem to be the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for the Cardinals, but he's adamant about proving it in 2023.

news

Ex-Jaguars, Jets RB James Robinson released by Patriots less than three months after signing

James Robinson's journey in New England is over after fewer than three months. The Patriots have waived the running back, according to the NFL's official transaction wire on Monday.

news

HC Bill Belichick mum on DeAndre Hopkins, whom Mac Jones would 'love to have' on Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick didn't offer much in regard to his thoughts on potentially adding WR DeAndre Hopkins, but QB Mac Jones said New England would "love to have him."

news

Browns unveil new 'dawg' logo decided by fans, players

The Cleveland Browns on Monday revealed their new "dawg" logo, as selected by the team's fans and players.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, June 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Danielle Hunter plans to skip mandatory minicamp as Vikings field trade calls

Danielle Hunter is officially a minicamp holdout. Hunter plans to skip the Vikings' mandatory minicamp this week as the sides haven't seen eye to eye regarding his contract situation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More