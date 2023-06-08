Lions LB Alex Anzalone on Jahmyr Gibbs-Alvin Kamara comparisons: 'It's hard to judge when we're in pajamas'

Kamara has about 16 pounds on Gibbs, which helps the Saints back slide off tackles. But Gibbs' speed can be a difference-maker, running a 4.36 40-yard dash (Kamara ran a 4.56 40 at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine).

How the Lions use Gibbs will be the most notable takeaway this offseason, into training camp and the preseason. After selecting the back No. 12 overall, the Lions brass insisted he was more than just an RB, but a multifaceted weapon who can split out wide in the passing game.

Kamara generated 81-plus catches each of his first four seasons in New Orleans. If the Lions get that type of production out of their No. 2 back as a rookie, Detroit will be a dangerous offense.

"I've been a part of New Orleans where we had a piece like that, and yeah, it definitely (causes problems)," Anzalone said. "'Cause even if you're in zone defense, how are you going to match up to it? There are ways to defend it, but it definitely makes an additional (worry). And that's probably what he's going to be best is when he gets the ball in his hands, what does he do with it."

Running backs playing receiver is often a summer trope that putters out come the fall. However, with Gibbs, it might have some staying power -- particularly given Jameson Williams' suspension for the first six weeks of the season.