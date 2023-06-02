Lions OC Ben Johnson expects 'huge step forward' for Detroit's offense this season

Johnson believes continuity and experience will help the Lions make gains, despite last year's lofty rankings. Nailing the execution and fundamentals, Johnson believes, could end up being the difference.

"We have to execute better than what we did," he said. "And we did a lot of nice things a year ago, and it really means nothing going forward to this year. We have to be a lot better in terms of the execution, and we should be because we should know what the problems (are) for the plays that we are running now -- run plays, protections, pass concepts.

"And so I personally expect a huge step forward in terms of the growth, the knowledge base of our players, the experience they have under their belts now. And so that's why the emphasis has been on the basics."

Johnson didn't just self-scout his offensive players. He looked inward at his own coaching effort and sees room for improvement there, too.

"If there's one thing I'd say for me a year ago, I micromanaged maybe a little too much, just for the sake of making sure we were all on the same page of what the vision was," Johnson said. "Now that we've been together for a year -- and we do have a couple new coaches -- I have a lot more trust."

Although much of the offensive core remains intact from a year ago, one position will feature some stark changes. The Lions moved on from free agent Jamaal Williams and traded D’Andre Swift over draft weekend. Taking their place are David Montgomery, who was signed from the Bears, and Jahmyr Gibbs, who was Detroit's surprise selection with the 12th overall pick.

There might be some overlap, skill-wise, in this year's group. But Johnson thinks the Lions are capable of running for more explosive plays this season.

"Some of the runs, we could have had explosives," Johnson said. "We could've had 8-9 yards when we were still at 3-4, so just a few things just when we looked back at last year."