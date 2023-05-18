Around the NFL

Lions center Frank Ragnow optimistic about ability to play through 'inoperable' toe injury in 2023

Published: May 18, 2023 at 05:32 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow played through a painful toe injury nearly all of last season -- and there apparently is no surgical fix for it.

Ragnow plans to soldier on, he told MLive.com, and play this season. He's taking things slowly in his return, and despite the lack of (non-experimental) surgical options, Ragnow sounds optimistic that he can avoid enduring the same level of pain he did last season.

"Coming along," Ragnow said on Thursday. "We're good. We're being smart with it though. We're not rushing and making sure I get enough rest, because last season was one to forget in terms of that. It was brutal. So, just trying to be smart with it."

Related Links

Ragnow said the lack of "healthy tissue" in his left foot is the reason traditional procedures aren't options.

"It's a deal where it's kind of inoperable, so it's something we're trying to navigate," Ragnow said. "But hopefully it's not going to be anything near the altitude of last year, where it was, like, brutal. ... There's no healthy tissue left, so it would have to be an experimental procedure to get that done. And that's not something NFL offensive linemen are in the business of (trying)."

The injury, which Ragnow described as "the most severe degree of turf toe," resulted from multiple plantar plate tears in his left foot. The first one occurred in Week 4 of the 2021 season, which required surgery and ended his season.

But after aggravating the same injury on the first series of the 2022 season, Ragnow opted to play through the pain. Although he barely practiced last season and suffered major pain when he played, Ragnow missed only one game. He was even named to the Pro Bowl for his efforts.

The Lions hope Ragnow is right about his optimism. He's one of the leaders of a good Lions offensive line for a team many think could be ready to take a big step forward in 2023.

"The guy is a (expletive) warrior," left guard Jonah Jackson said of Ragnow. "He's the anchor to our offense. He's everything we embody as an offense, as an organization."

Related Content

news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller confident he 'can step in,' 'pretty much do' same things as Alvin Kamara

Rookie running back Kendre Miller believes he can step in and "pretty much do" the same things Alvin Kamara can do for the Saints if needed.

news

Steelers agree to two-year extension with backup QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a two-year extension with QB Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL says no vote on sale of Commanders will take place during Spring League Meeting

The NFL said on Thursday that there will not be a vote amongst ownership to ratify the sale of the Washington Commanders during next week's Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

Packers plan to keep Quay Walker 'busy in between snaps' after LB's two ejections in rookie season

Packers 2022 first-round linebacker Quay Walker's solid rookie campaign was overshadowed by boneheaded mistakes that saw him ejected twice. The after-play issues have been a focal point for linebacker coach Kirk Olivadotti this offseason.

news

WR A.J. Brown on Eagles getting over Super Bowl loss: 'At some point, you've got to get off the mat'

Wide receiver A.J. Brown said Wednesday, with the offseason ramping up before June's mandatory minicamp, now's the time to turn the page on the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss.

news

Matt Ryan on possible NFL return: All the stars would have to align, but I've learned to 'not shut any doors'

In joining CBS, former NFL MVP Matt Ryan made sure to note that he isn't retiring, leaving the door cracked for a possible return. Ryan told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that he felt keeping the possibility of a return made the most sense.

news

Colts QB Gardner Minshew's first impressions of Anthony Richardson: 'He's got everything you want'

Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson worked out together even before the latter was drafted No. 4 overall by the quotes. Now that the pair are teammates, Minshew said he has only become more impressed by Richardson, saying Wednesday that "he's got everything you want."

news

Jason Kelce believes Eagles lost 'one of the best guards in the NFL' in Isaac Seumalo: 'Steelers are getting a steal'

Eagles center Jason Kelce doesn't believe there's any replacing guard Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason following seven seasons in Philadelphia.

news

Ja'Marr Chase setting sights on breaking 'every' Bengals WR record

Two-time Pro Bowl WR Ja'Marr Chase is setting his sights on etching his name throughout the Cincinnati Bengals record books.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones not worried about handling upcoming deals for Lamb, Parsons, Diggs

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are among those who will be up for new deals in the next two years. With Dak Prescott also up for a new contract soon, Dallas is facing an expensive couple of offseasons. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones isn't too worried about Dallas' future spending spree.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More