Around the NFL

RB Jahmyr Gibbs ignoring criticism over Lions picking him in the first round: 'Everybody's entitled to their opinion'

Published: May 14, 2023 at 07:59 PM
Coral_Smith_1400x1000
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

There was speculation ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft that a team could draft a running back in the first few picks, and that rumor proved true when the Falcons grabbed Bijan Robinson with the No. 8 overall pick. But what was less expected was for the No. 2 ranked RB in the class to also hear his name called on Day 1.

The Lions drafted Jahmyr Gibbs No. 12 overall, showing that they're not afraid of a surprise pick even if many analysts thought it was too early to take the RB.

When asked at rookie minicamp this weekend what he thought about those saying that the Lions picking him there was a "reach," Gibbs brushed off the criticism, saying he doesn't listen to whether others think he was a worthy pick.

Related Links

"Everybody's entitled to their opinion, I really don't care," Gibbs said, via the Detroit News. "It feels great to be a part of something special. Going up, moving forward, it'll be fun to watch."

Gibbs was considered to be the second-best option for a team in need of a running back heading into April's draft after putting together a dynamic season at Alabama. Having transferred from Georgia Tech ahead of the 2022 season, Gibbs put his name on the map with 1,624 all-purpose yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and 10.1 yards per catch.

But with recent years showing a devaluation of the RB in the draft's positional hierarchy, many expected to see running backs other than Robinson come off the board in the later first round or on Day 2, not 12 picks in.

Gibbs himself said soon after getting drafted that he was surprised he got selected as high as he did, acknowledging at the time that running backs don't usually get picked early in the "new age" of the draft.

But with the Lions bucking that trend and taking a risk on Gibbs, they're hoping the 21-year-old will be able to find success a running back room that will look a lot different than in 2022. Leading rusher Jamaal Williams departed Detroit in favor of New Orleans, while D’Andre Swift was traded to the Eagles post-draft after Gibbs' selection made him the odd man out in the offense.

That leaves the Lions with zero returning players with more than 170 rushing yards last season as they completely rebuilt the depth chart at the position. At this point, Gibbs is expected to share snaps with former Bears standout David Montgomery, with the chance to prove the doubters wrong and show why he was drafted exactly when he deserved to be.

Related Content

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen says there's 'absolutely' a chance TE Foster Moreau could participate in OTAs

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen believes there's "absolutely" a chance tight end Foster Moreau could participate in OTAs.

news

Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. on position change: 'I'm super excited'

Houston Texans rookie Will Anderson Jr. says he's "super excited" to make a position change from linebacker to defensive end.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, May 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community made sure to celebrate moms all over the world.

news

Broncos' Sean Payton 'hopeful' Javonte Williams is ready for training camp: He's doing 'extremely well'

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton delivered the most optimistic news yet regarding running back Javonte Williams' recovery from an October knee injury that cut short his 2022 season.

news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn clarifies Micah Parsons' role: 'He's a pass-rushing linebacker'

As the Cowboys' offseason training begins, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn spoke with media on Saturday and talked about the role Micah Parsons will play during the 2023 season.

news

Lions QB Hendon Hooker says he's taking 'mental reps' in Detroit's rookie minicamp

Despite suffering a torn ACL in November 2022, Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker says he's taking "mental reps" in Detroit's rookie minicamp.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, May 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills rookie TE Dalton Kincaid happy to take the field after dealing with a back injury

After battling a back injury since early December, Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid says feels good after his first practice as a pro.

news

Former Ravens TE Nick Boyle on trying out at long snapper for Steelers: 'Let's go do it. It's not a joke'

Nick Boyle isn't just swapping sides in a bitter rivalry. He's switching positions, too.

The former Ravens tight end is trying out as a long snapper at the Steelers' three-day rookie minicamp this weekend.

news

No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Week 8 highlights 2023 rookie matchups

Following the release of the 2023 schedule, there are multiple rookie showdowns to look forward to, per NFL Research.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More