Dan Campbell: Lions embracing opportunity vs. Chiefs to start 2023 season

Heading to Kansas City to face a well-established power makes for about the toughest start possible for a regular season, especially one in which the Lions hope to build upon their surprising finish to 2022. But that's the new reality in Detroit, one of expectations for a club that has long operated without them.

"Certainly we're beginning to get noticed. That's what it means," Campbell said. "Now I'll say this: Here's my first thought, if I'm being totally honest with you, as to why they would give us Kansas City. OK, well you finished the year a certain way, but it also means they're betting on we won't get our ass kicked, alright? You may get beat, but you're not getting your ass kicked. That's what they're saying."

Campbell went on to explain how the Week 1 result would affect perception of his club, adding "you're going to be expected to lose another game if you can beat the Chiefs."

"That's gonna be reality. So then if you slip up and lose a game, well then you're trash again," Campbell said. "But if you don't win the game, then you're not worthy enough to be playing on Thursday night, first game of the year. So we gotta block all that out. It's the next game. It's the one in front of us. We gotta prepare."

Campbell's crew will have the next four months to prepare for their first (and perhaps greatest) test of the 2023 season. Should the Lions maintain their ability to put plenty of points on the board -- Detroit finished fourth in total yards per game and fifth in points per game in 2022 -- we could be in for a thrilling shootout to start the campaign. If not, well, Detroit might not like the reaction on Friday morning.